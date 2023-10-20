Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Disturbing! Video of Hamas operatives shooting man fleeing with his daughter stuns the world (WATCH)

    The heart-wrenching video captures the man as he exits his car, clutching his daughter, and making a desperate dash towards safety. However, their escape is abruptly interrupted when a group of Hamas terrorists intercepts them, resorting to the use of firearms.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 20, 2023, 11:33 AM IST

    A video that has recently surfaced online depicts a harrowing scene involving alleged Hamas terrorists. In this distressing footage, a man is seen desperately fleeing with his daughter in a bid to secure their safety. This video has quickly ignited a wave of outrage on the internet, prompting discussions about the escalating situation in the region.

    The heart-wrenching video captures the man as he exits his car, clutching his daughter, and making a desperate dash towards safety. However, their escape is abruptly interrupted when a group of Hamas terrorists intercepts them, resorting to the use of firearms. The shocking act of violence in the footage has left viewers appalled and concerned about the deteriorating conditions in the affected area.

    The video has quickly spread across social media platforms, amplifying discussions and calls for a resolution to the ongoing crisis.

    Please note: Asianet Newsable does not vouch for the authenticity of this video. Disturbing visuals below. Viewer discretion is advised.

    According to official reports from both Israel and Gaza, the ongoing conflict has resulted in a significant loss of life, with more than 1,400 people killed in Israel and over 2,800 in Gaza. Amid these tragic circumstances, the United Nations and various humanitarian organizations have raised concerns about a deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, affecting many, including frustrated Palestinian Americans.

    In response to the Israel-Hamas war, approximately 2,000 US troops have received orders to prepare for potential deployment. However, it's important to note that this deployment does not necessarily mean they will be sent to Israel or Gaza. Instead, they are likely to be stationed in a neighboring country, as explained by a US official.

    Meanwhile, in the United States, friends and relatives are mourning the loss of a 6-year-old Palestinian American boy in Illinois. Tragically, he was fatally stabbed in what the police have described as a targeted attack related to the ongoing conflict. The suspect, a 71-year-old man named Joseph Czuba, has been arrested and charged in connection with this deadly attack.

    Last Updated Oct 20, 2023, 11:33 AM IST
