Woman tears down posters of missing Israeli children in London; demands proof of Hamas raping women (WATCH)

In a recent incident at the London School of Economics, a young woman was captured on video tearing down posters that displayed images of missing Israeli children kidnapped by Hamas terrorists in Gaza. When asked about her actions, she responded by asserting that there is no evidence to support claims of sexual assault or rape in connection with the situation.

In the ongoing conflict, more than 1,400 people in Israel have lost their lives, and over 2,800 people have been killed in Gaza, according to officials from both regions. The United Nations and various humanitarian groups have raised concerns about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, with many Palestinian Americans among those affected.

'Hamas and Vladimir Putin want to annihilate neighbouring democracies': US President Joe Biden

Approximately 2,000 US troops have been placed on standby for possible deployment in response to the Israel-Hamas war. It's important to note that this deployment doesn't necessarily mean they will be sent to Israel or Gaza; they are more likely to be stationed in a neighboring country, as stated by a US official.

Meanwhile, in the United States, friends and family members are mourning the tragic loss of a 6-year-old Palestinian American boy who was fatally stabbed in Illinois. The police have described this incident as a targeted attack related to the ongoing conflict. Joseph Czuba, a 71-year-old individual, was arrested and charged in connection with this deadly attack.

Hezbollah drones attack two US military bases in Syria hours after Biden's departure from Israel