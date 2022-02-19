PM Modi inaugurates Asia's biggest Bio-CNG plant in Indore with vision of creating ‘Garbage Free Cities’

During the event, PM Modi said, “This initiative will help to make the cities of the country clean, pollution-free and take them towards clean energy.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday virtually inaugurated the ‘Gobar-Dhan (Bio-CNG) Plant’ in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore through video conferencing. Addressing the event, PM Modi said that initiative of the Bio-CNG plant is very important as the wet waste released from houses, animals and farms in villages are “in a way Gobar Dhan”.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), PM Modi recently launched the Swachh Bharat Mission Urban 2.0, with the overall vision of creating “Garbage Free Cities”.

During the event, PM Modi said, “This initiative will help to make the cities of the country clean, pollution-free and take them towards clean energy. I am happy that work is underway to build such Gobar Dhan plant, such bio-CNG plants in 75 big civic bodies of the country in the next two years.”

“Today, the percentage of ethanol blending in petrol is reaching around 8 per cent. The supply of ethanol for blending has also been greatly increased in the last seven years,” PM Modi added.

He further said, “We have taken an important decision related to stubble in this budget. It has been decided that stubble will also be used in coal-fired power plants. This will not only remove the problems of the farmer, the farmer will also get additional income from the waste of agriculture.”

The inauguration event was attended by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

The Bio-CNG plant has been set up based on the concept of waste-to-wealth innovation in India’s cleanest city, the official said.

The mission is being implemented under the overarching principles of “waste to wealth” and “circular economy” for maximizing resource recovery- both of which are exemplified in the Indore Bio-CNG plant.

Situated on the Devguradia trenching ground, the plant has the capacity to treat 550 tonnes per day of segregated wet organic waste. It is expected to produce around 17,000 kg per day of CNG and 100 tonnes per day of organic compost, the PMO informed.