  • Facebook
  • Twitter

    PM Modi inaugurates Asia's biggest Bio-CNG plant in Indore with vision of creating ‘Garbage Free Cities’

    During the event, PM Modi said, “This initiative will help to make the cities of the country clean, pollution-free and take them towards clean energy.”

    PM Modi inaugurates Asia's biggest Bio-CNG plant in Indore with vision of creating Garbage Free Cities-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 19, 2022, 2:32 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday virtually inaugurated the ‘Gobar-Dhan (Bio-CNG) Plant’ in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore through video conferencing. Addressing the event, PM Modi said that initiative of the Bio-CNG plant is very important as the wet waste released from houses, animals and farms in villages are “in a way Gobar Dhan”.

    According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), PM Modi recently launched the Swachh Bharat Mission Urban 2.0, with the overall vision of creating “Garbage Free Cities”.

    During the event, PM Modi said, “This initiative will help to make the cities of the country clean, pollution-free and take them towards clean energy. I am happy that work is underway to build such Gobar Dhan plant, such bio-CNG plants in 75 big civic bodies of the country in the next two years.”

    “Today, the percentage of ethanol blending in petrol is reaching around 8 per cent. The supply of ethanol for blending has also been greatly increased in the last seven years,” PM Modi added.

    He further said, “We have taken an important decision related to stubble in this budget. It has been decided that stubble will also be used in coal-fired power plants. This will not only remove the problems of the farmer, the farmer will also get additional income from the waste of agriculture.”

    The inauguration event was attended by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

    The Bio-CNG plant has been set up based on the concept of waste-to-wealth innovation in India’s cleanest city, the official said.

    The mission is being implemented under the overarching principles of “waste to wealth” and “circular economy” for maximizing resource recovery- both of which are exemplified in the Indore Bio-CNG plant.

    Situated on the Devguradia trenching ground, the plant has the capacity to treat 550 tonnes per day of segregated wet organic waste. It is expected to produce around 17,000 kg per day of CNG and 100 tonnes per day of organic compost, the PMO informed.

    Last Updated Feb 19, 2022, 2:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    My wife is beautiful, I create scandal: SP MLA Amitabh Bajpai's absurd comment creates uproar-dnm

    ‘My wife is beautiful, I create scandal’: SP MLA Amitabh Bajpai’s absurd comment creates uproar

    Noted journalist Ravish Tiwari succumbs to cancer; PM, President condole untimely demise-dnm

    Noted journalist Ravish Tiwari succumbs to cancer; PM, President condole untimely demise

    Tamil Nadu Local Body Elections: Our alliance will win all 21 corporations, says CM MK Stalin-dnm

    Tamil Nadu Local Body Elections: ‘Our alliance will win all 21 corporations’, says CM MK Stalin

    Punjab Election 2022: Chandigarh DSP moves criminal defamation suit against Navjot Singh Sidhu-dnm

    Punjab Election 2022: Chandigarh DSP moves criminal defamation suit against Navjot Singh Sidhu

    Tamil Nadu urban local body election: Do you know your polling booth?

    Tamil Nadu urban local body election: Do you know your polling booth?

    Recent Stories

    Pro-Russian separatist leader orders full military mobilisation amid fears of Russian invasion-dnm

    Pro-Russian separatist leader orders full military mobilisation amid fears of Russian invasion

    football premier league Manchester City tried to sign Harry Kane four times reveals Pep Guardiola

    Manchester City tried to sign Harry Kane four times, reveals Pep Guardiola

    Death threats behind Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri exit from Twitter before The Kashmir Files release drb

    'Death threats' behind Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's exit from Twitter before 'The Kashmir Files’ release?

    My wife is beautiful, I create scandal: SP MLA Amitabh Bajpai's absurd comment creates uproar-dnm

    ‘My wife is beautiful, I create scandal’: SP MLA Amitabh Bajpai’s absurd comment creates uproar

    PM Modi hosts delegation of Afghan Sikh-Hindu leaders in Delhi-dnm

    PM Modi hosts delegation of Afghan Sikh-Hindu leaders in Delhi

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs Bengaluru: Everyone was thinking about how NEUFC hasn't won in a long time - Khalid Jamil on BFC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Everyone was thinking about how NEUFC hasn't won in a long time - Khalid Jamil

    Video Icon
    India to host first IOC session in 40 years in 2023; delegation says huge honour-ayh

    India to host first IOC session in 40 years in 2023; delegation says huge honour

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs Bengaluru FC: BFC needs to have better ball possession - Marco Pezzaiuoli on NEUFC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: BFC needs to have better ball possession and finish the chances - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs Bengaluru FC Match Highlights (Game 94): NEUFC dents BFC's semis hopes with a 2-1 win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 94): NEUFC dents BFC's semis hopes with a 2-1 win

    Video Icon
    PM Narendra Modi launches 100 Kisan drones across India

    PM Narendra Modi launches 100 Kisan drones across India

    Video Icon