In Secunderabad, PM Modi thanked Telangana for its support when the BJP had only two MPs nationwide in 1984. He highlighted the party's growth, with nearly half of the state's MPs now from BJP, expressing confidence in future electoral success.

BJP's Historical Debt to Telangana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed his deep gratitude to the Telangana people, noting that they supported the BJP during its toughest years in national politics. Addressing a massive public gathering in Secunderabad, PM Modi highlighted how Telangana played a pivotal role in the BJP's journey from a two-MP party to its current dominance.

"Telangana is the land that gave us an MP when the BJP had only two MPs in the whole country... When the BJP did not have any support across the nation, even then, the BJP used to get Telangana's support. Now almost half of the MPs here are from the BJP... I have full faith in the people of Telangana and the state's BJP workers, that 'Agli Baar, Prachand Bahumat Se, Yaha Bhi'," and the crowd chants "Modi Sarkar", PM Modi said in Secundarabad rally.

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Notably, in the 1984 General Elections, held following the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, the BJP won only two seats across the country: Hanamkonda (Telangana/Andhra Pradesh) and Mehsana in Gujarat. The Prime Minister pointed to the party's significant growth in the region, noting that nearly half of the state's Members of Parliament now belong to the BJP. He attributed this shift to the changing aspirations of the people and the tireless efforts of party workers.

From Fringe Party to National Force

Asserting that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has transcended geographical and political barriers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the party's "roar" now resonates across the country, from the South to the Northeast.

Addressing a massive public gathering in Secunderabad, the Prime Minister reflected on the evolution of the party's footprint, noting that the BJP was once dismissed by critics as a minor player in several regions. "There was a time when, from the South to the Northeast, the BJP was considered a fringe party. Yet today, the collective conscience of the Indian people demonstrates that if an ideology is dedicated to the nation, no boundary can contain the resonance of its roar", PM Modi said. (ANI)