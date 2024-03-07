Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    PM Modi in Srinagar, enjoys majestic view of Shankaracharya Hill; See pics

    Security apparatus was put in place to ensure PM Modi's safety during the visit. The route from Badamibagh Cantonment to Bakshi Stadium was adorned with tricolours, BJP flags, and welcoming hoardings.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 7, 2024, 1:14 PM IST

    In a historic move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (March 7) made his first visit to the Kashmir Valley since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. The purpose of his visit was not only to address a public meeting but also to unveil a series of development projects amounting to over Rs 6,400 crore.

    Upon his arrival in Srinagar, PM Modi expressed his awe at the majestic Shankaracharya Hill, showcasing the picturesque landscape that encapsulates the Valley's beauty.

    The visit commenced with the Prime Minister landing at the Srinagar airport before proceeding to Badamibagh Cantonment, the headquarters of the Army's 15 Corps.

    Security apparatus was put in place to ensure PM Modi's safety during the visit. The route from Badamibagh Cantonment to Bakshi Stadium was adorned with tricolours, BJP flags, and welcoming hoardings. Large numbers of security personnel were deployed along the designated routes in Srinagar, complemented by barricades strategically placed at various locations.

    Using advanced technology, surveillance measures included the deployment of drones and CCTV cameras, while foot patrolling was intensified within a two-kilometer radius around the event venue. This multi-layered security approach aimed at guaranteeing an incident-free visit and safeguarding the Prime Minister and the public.

    Marine commandos were placed in Jhelum River and Dal Lake, fortifying security measures against potential subversive activities in the water bodies. This comprehensive security arrangement reflected the government's commitment to ensuring a peaceful environment for the unveiling of the ambitious development projects.

    Last Updated Mar 7, 2024, 1:14 PM IST
