    Delhi's Ram Lal Anand College receives bomb threat, students evacuated; check details

    Unfortunately, this incident adds to a concerning trend, as educational institutions in Delhi have faced similar threats in recent months.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 7, 2024, 11:51 AM IST

    In a tense and alarming incident, the staff belonging to Ram Lal Anand College of Delhi, received a bomb threat call at approximately 9:34 hours. Swiftly responding to the threat, the police, accompanied by Ambulance services, Bomb Disposal Squads (BDS), and Bomb Disposal Teams (BDT), rushed to the college premises, initiating immediate measures to address the situation.

    While a thorough search and examination were conducted, no suspicious items were found, and additional precautionary measures are currently in progress.

    Delhi court isssues fresh summons to CM Arvind Kejriwal in liquor policy scam case

    The security team efficiently cleared the entire college premises and the surrounding area as part of the immediate response to ensure the safety of everyone involved.

    Unfortunately, this incident adds to a concerning trend, as educational institutions in Delhi have faced similar threats in recent months.

    In February, Delhi Public School (DPS) in RK Puram experienced a bomb threat via email, prompting a prompt evacuation and subsequent police involvement. The school remained vigilant, taking necessary precautions following the alarming message.

    Similarly, Lal Bahadur Shastri School in RK Puram encountered a hoax bomb threat via email in September last year, emphasizing the recurring nature of such incidents. Further, Delhi Public School in Mathura Road and The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar also grappled with bomb threats, proving the need for heightened security measures in educational institutions.

    Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case: Suspect seen without mask while travelling by BMTC bus

    The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar faced two bomb threats, one in November 2022 over the phone and the last one on April 12, 2023, through email. Fortunately, both incidents were revealed as hoaxes, but they underscore the persistent challenges posed by false threats and the importance of a vigilant and responsive security apparatus in safeguarding educational spaces.

    Last Updated Mar 7, 2024, 12:19 PM IST
