PM Narendra Modi is in Johannesburg for the historic first G20 summit on the African continent. He will attend from Nov 21-23 to discuss key issues concerning India and the Global South, marking his fourth visit to South Africa.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday departed for Johannesburg, South Africa, to attend the first G20 summit, where he will discuss key issues related to India and the global south. This summit is the fourth consecutive G20 meeting hosted by the Global South, following Indonesia, India, and Brazil's presidencies.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Prior to South Africa, the G20 presidencies were held by Brazil (2024), India (2023) and Indonesia (2022). PM Modi will attend the summit from November 21 to 23, marking a significant milestone as the first G20 summit held on the African continent. This will be PM Modi's fourth official visit to South Africa, following his bilateral visit in 2016 and his attendance at the two BRICS summits in 2018 and 2023.

Focus on Global South

According to the Secretary (ER) of the Ministry of External Affairs, Sudhakar Dalela, G20 is an important forum, with countries in previous sessions agreeing to have a consensus declaration, pilot, and take new initiatives on several themes that impact the Global South.

"We are very happy that these discussions have carried forward under the presidency of Brazil and, of course, in South Africa under four verticles that South Africa has outlined for their own presidency. A number of achievements have been made throughout the year across various tracks in these areas. So we are very happy that the issues of importance to the Global South are at the centre of discussion and are being highlighted," Secretary added.

Summit Priorities and Bilateral Engagements

The G20 comprises major economies representing 85% of global GDP and 75% of international trade. The forum has identified priority areas under South Africa's presidency theme of 'Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability'. Regarding the bilateral meetings to be held on the sidelines of the G20, Secretary Dalela said they are in the process of organising them. He added that India and South Africa are democracies and that their cooperation has three pillars, one of which is political cooperation.

African Union's Key Role

The African Union, which became a permanent member of the G20 during India's 2023 presidency, will play a key role in shaping the summit's agenda. (ANI)