PM Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate 75 redeveloped railway stations from Jalandhar, Punjab, under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. The projects, worth over Rs. 5400 crore, aim to enhance passenger experience and reflect 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 75 redeveloped railway stations from all across India in Jalandhar, Punjab, on Friday. The railway stations will be dedicated to the nation under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

PM Modi, in an X post, said that these stations will improve passenger experience and reflect the spirit of "Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi" (Development as well as Heritage). He wrote, "In Jalandhar tomorrow, works worth over Rs. 5400 crore will be inaugurated or their foundation stones will be laid. Tomorrow's programme is important for India's railway infrastructure because 75 redeveloped railway stations from all over India will be dedicated to the nation under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. These stations will ensure an improved passenger experience. At the same time, they reflect the spirit of 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi'."

"The other railway projects will improve connectivity to Sri Anandpur Sahib and the Maa Chintpurni Temple. At the same time, the train service between Amritsar and Varanasi will connect two vibrant religious and cultural centres of India," he added.

BJP's Political Outreach in Punjab

PM Modi will also hold a BJP rally in Jalandhar as the party gears up for the 2027 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections. "I look forward to being among the people of Punjab during the BJP rally in Jalandhar tomorrow, 17th July. Punjab is looking towards the BJP with hope. Our Party's development agenda will ensure prosperity and 'Ease of Living' for my sisters and brothers of Punjab," PM Modi wrote on X.

The BJP, which won two seats of 117 in the 2022 polls, is looking to go solo after its alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) ended in 2020.

Punjab Railway Projects

Union Minister of State for Railways, Ravneet Singh Bittu, said that railway projects worth Rs 30,000 crore are underway and the world-class stations are being built in Punjab at a cost of Rs 18,000 crore. Ravneet Bittu told reporters, "Projects worth Rs 30,000 crore are underway. Just as the Jalandhar station was developed, world-class stations are being built in Punjab at a cost of Rs 18,000 crore."

Northeast Frontier Railway Stations Inaugurated

Among the 75 redeveloped Amrit Stations nationwide, PM Modi will virtually inaugurate the redeveloped Majbat Railway Station in Assam, Jalpaiguri Road and Halidibari Stations in West Bengal. Northeast Frontier Railway CPRO Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said that this event stands out as a landmark in the national rollout of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS), as the three stations become a part of the 75 stations to be inaugurated in the nation tomorrow.

"Majbat station in Assam becomes the second station after Haibargaon, among the 50 stations identified in the state, to be inaugurated under this ambitious scheme. The inauguration is part of a nationwide event covering the 75 redeveloped stations, where inclusion of Majbat, Jalpaiguri Road & Haldibari stations, constructed at a project cost of approximately Rs. 10.19 crore, Rs. 34.80 crore & Rs. 26 crore (approximately) respectively, indicates the beginning of a new transformation phase for rail infrastructure in the region," Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said.

"The redevelopment of three stations is symbolic not only of technological and architectural upliftment but also depicts the government's intent to bring NE India into the fold of rapid national development. It is a proud moment for NFR as well as Assam and Bengal, as it leads the state's participation in one of the Indian Railways' most ambitious station redevelopment initiatives. The selection of Majbat, Jalpaiguri Road & Haldibari stations that are to be inaugurated under ABSS reflects its strategic importance and the successful execution of the project with a clear vision for passenger-centric modernisation," the CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway said.

He also said that, with its upgraded amenities, improved accessibility and cultural aesthetics, the station sets a benchmark for the remaining stations of the zone to be lined up for redevelopment. "As the Prime Minister inaugurates this gateway to a modern rail experience, the three stations emerge not just as stations but as a symbol of progress, pride and promise for the people of Assam, Bengal and the entire Northeast," he said.

Jaisalmer Station Redevelopment

Jaisalmer Railway Station will be inaugurated in Rajasthan. Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Jodhpur Division, Hitesh Yadav said, "The inauguration ceremony for the Jaisalmer Railway Station is scheduled for tomorrow; the Prime Minister will inaugurate it virtually. While he will be physically present at the junction station, he will virtually inaugurate 75 new stations across the country developed under the 'Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.' For the local program here in Jaisalmer, Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will be present, and our local MLA has also been invited and will attend. Regarding the station's development, the total investment amounts to Rs 140 crores. The station features various passenger amenities, including a 36-meter-wide air concourse."

Security Measures

RPF Inspector Gokul Singh Shekhawat said that they have installed a total of 219 CCTV cameras covering the entire station as part of the security measures. The RPF Inspector said, "We have installed a total of 219 CCTV cameras covering the entire station and the circulating area, and our trained staff is actively monitoring the feeds. We are also maintaining close coordination with our counterpart agencies--such as the GRP--and various stakeholders associated with the railways, whether they are government employees or from the private/public sector, to sensitise them regarding security."

(ANI)