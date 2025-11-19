In Coimbatore, PM Narendra Modi released the 21st PM-Kisan instalment, transferring Rs 18,000 crore to 9 crore farmers. He also inaugurated the South India Natural Farming Summit 2025, met local farmers, and inspected an agricultural exhibition.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday released the 21st instalment of PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi to the beneficiaries at a function in Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu. More than Rs 18,000 crore were directly transferred to the bank accounts of nine crore beneficiaries. Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the Natural Farming Exhibition and attended the South India National Farming Summit here. He met and interacted with local farmers, and inspected the exhibition, which showcased various agricultural products, along with a corner for showing growth of plants and crops. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi.

South India Natural Farming Summit 2025

South India Natural Farming Summit 2025, being held from November 19-21, is being organised by the Tamil Nadu Natural Farming Stakeholders Forum. The Summit aims to promote sustainable, eco-friendly, and chemical-free agricultural practices, and to accelerate the shift towards natural and regenerative farming as a viable, climate-smart and economically sustainable model for India's agricultural future. The Summit will also focus on creating market linkages for farmer-producer organisations and rural entrepreneurs, while showcasing innovations in organic inputs, agro-processing, eco-friendly packaging, and indigenous technologies.

The programme will witness participation from over 50,000 farmers, natural farming practitioners, scientists, organic input suppliers, sellers, and stakeholders from Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh.

PM Modi's Andhra Pradesh Visit

Earlier in the day, PM Modi visited Andhra Pradesh, where he took part in the birth centenary celebrations Sri Satya Sai Baba. Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said that devotion without service, knowledge without compassion, and action without societal contribution hold no meaning. (ANI)