In Asansol, PM Modi declared that the TMC's 'cup of sins has run over' in West Bengal. He assured a 'double-engine government' after the upcoming polls, stating a new era of development will begin for the state after May 4.

Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asserted that the "cup of the Trinamool Congress' sins has finally run over" in West Bengal. He also assured a double-engine government in the state after the upcoming polls scheduled to be held on April 23 and 29. Speaking at a public gathering here, PM Modi said, "In Bengal, the cup of the TMC's sins has finally run over. The next government in Bengal will be a double-engine government. After the 4th of May, Bengal will enter a new era of development."

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A Call for 'Change' Across Bengal

He further said that the change in Bengal has become an indelible reality, with Asansol and the rest of the state demanding it, reaching Durgapur, Raniganj, Saltora, and Raghunathpur. "Change in Bengal has now become an indelible reality. The entirety of Asansol now desires change. All of Bengal desires change. This resounding echo will travel from here all the way to Durgapur; it will reach Raniganj, Saltora, and Raghunathpur. This is the voice of every single person in Bengal," the PM said.

'Liberation from TMC Essential for Development'

The Prime Minister stressed the need for a shift in governance, calling liberation from the TMC essential for the state's development. "For Bengal's progress, freedom from TMC is necessary, because while the entire country is moving ahead at a rapid pace, TMC is pushing Bengal backwards," Modi said.

Allegations of Corruption and Mismanagement

Highlighting alleged corruption and mismanagement, he added, "The resources here, the potential here, and the opportunities for the youth - all are under the control of TMC's goons. The wealth of Bengal that should be used for development is being openly looted."

Election Context and Schedule

The rally in Asansol was part of a series of campaign events across West Bengal as the BJP intensifies its outreach ahead of the Assembly elections, aiming to consolidate support against the ruling TMC.

The polling for the 294-member Assembly in West Bengal will take place in two phases on April 23 and April 29, while counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. In the last assembly election in the state, held in eight phases in 2021, the Trinamool Congress recorded a landslide victory with 213 seats amid an intense contest with the BJP, which jumped to 77 seats. Congress and Left Front drew a blank in the last state polls. (ANI)