In a public rally at Durgapur, PM Narendra Modi accused West Bengal's ruling TMC of protecting criminals, encouraging infiltration and stalling development. He promised rapid progress and justice if BJP forms the state government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a large public rally in Durgapur, West Bengal on Friday. He strongly criticised the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) party for several issues including corruption, poor law and order and lack of development in the state.

He also launched and reviewed multiple development projects worth Rs 5,400 crore across energy, road and rail sectors in West Bengal.

PM accuses TMC of protecting criminals

PM Modi said the TMC government is protecting people accused in serious crimes. He pointed to recent cases of crimes against women including the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder case and another incident in a different - law college. He claimed that the accused had links with the TMC in both cases.

He said, "The daughters of Bengal are not safe. Hospitals are not safe. The TMC is shielding the guilty. How can justice be done if the ruling party protects criminals?"

'Infiltration being allowed, fake IDs being made'

The Prime Minister said that the TMC government is putting the identity of West Bengal at risk by allowing illegal infiltration. He said that fake documents are being created to support these illegal entries.

He warned, "This is not just a threat to West Bengal, but also a danger to the entire country."

He added that the government would take strict action against those who are not Indian citizens.

PM Modi attacks corruption in education and jobs

The Prime Minister also accused the TMC of large-scale corruption in teacher recruitment. He said thousands of qualified youth are still jobless because of this.

"The court has also said this is a systematic fraud," PM Modi said. "Youth are being forced to migrate to other states for small jobs. This is not acceptable."

TMC is blocking investment and jobs, says PM

According to PM Modi, businesses in Bengal are being harassed. He said businessmen are being threatened and forced to pay what he called a 'Gunda Tax', a slang for extortion.

He added, "TMC is not allowing industries to grow. Old industries are shutting down. Investment is being stopped. This is why the youth are losing hope."

Durgapur's development projects launched

PM Modi highlighted the launch of many new projects in Durgapur and nearby Raghunathpur. He said Rs 1,500 crore has been invested in the factories there.

"Durgapur is a steel city and a manpower hub. These new projects will boost jobs and improve connectivity," he said.

He also spoke about the improved railway network in the state, including the expansion of Kolkata Metro and the running of several Vande Bharat trains in West Bengal.

BJP promises real development if voted to power

PM Modi ended his speech with a strong appeal. He said, "The poor condition of Bengal can be changed. When the TMC is removed, only then real development will start. The BJP will make Bengal one of the top industrial states."

He urged the people of West Bengal to support the BJP in the upcoming elections and help bring a better future for the youth and families in the state.

PM Modi's speech in Durgapur was both a sharp attack on the TMC government and a message of hope for West Bengal’s future. He promised peace, jobs, safety and growth but said this would only happen once the TMC is voted out of power.