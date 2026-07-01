PM Modi reviewed deficient rainfall, directing ministries to work in coordination for preparedness. He stressed a 'whole-of-government' approach to deal with any emerging challenges and asked for advanced contingency plans to be prepared.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reviewed the situation arising out of deficient rainfall during the Union Cabinet meeting and directed all concerned ministries and departments to work in close coordination to ensure timely preparedness and an effective response, sources said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Coordinated Government Response

According to sources, the Prime Minister held a detailed discussion on the impact of below-normal rainfall and stressed the need for a coordinated, whole-of-government approach to deal with any emerging challenges.

He asked all ministries concerned to prepare advance contingency plans and maintain close coordination so that any adverse impact on agriculture, water availability, power supply and other essential sectors can be effectively managed.

Sources said nearly 10 ministries, including the Ministries of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Power, and Jal Shakti, will jointly monitor the evolving situation and formulate a coordinated strategy.

The ministries have been asked to regularly assess ground conditions, share information in real time and ensure swift implementation of necessary measures wherever required.

The Prime Minister is learnt to have emphasised that preparedness should remain the top priority and directed officials to ensure there are no gaps in coordination among departments.

The Centre will closely monitor the monsoon situation and take timely decisions based on rainfall patterns and assessments received from the concerned ministries, sources added.

IMD Forecasts Below-Normal Rainfall

Earlier on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the monthly average rainfall over the country as a whole during July 2026 is most likely to be below normal.

According to the IMD, the long-period average (LPA) of rainfall over the country as a whole during July, based on data from 1971-2020, may be about 280.4 mm.

Regionally, below-normal rainfall is likely across most parts of the country except some areas of Northwest and Northeast India, Eastcentral India and the eastern peninsular region, where normal to above-normal rainfall is likely.

El Nino and IOD Conditions

Currently, weak El Nino-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) conditions are prevailing over the equatorial Pacific Ocean and neutral Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) conditions are being observed over the Indian Ocean. The model forecast indicates that neutral IOD conditions are likely to persist during the Southwest Monsoon season. (ANI)