Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a grand roadshow at the Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati, ahead of his participation in the 'Bagurumba Dwhou 2026', a traditional Bodo Cultural Programme. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accompanied the Prime Minister during the roadshow, where thousands of supporters welcomed PM Modi with resounding sloganeering.

PM's Visit Hailed as 'Decisive Step' for Assam

Earlier, Assam CM Sarma warmly welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his arrival at Guwahati's Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport on Saturday.

In a post on X, the Assam CMO stated that PM Modi's visit marks a decisive step forward in the state's development journey. "The moment has arrived. HCM Dr. @himantabiswa accorded a warm welcome to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi on his visit to Assam. From the grand cultural celebration of Bagurumba Dwhou to landmark infrastructure initiatives like the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor and enhanced rail connectivity, the visit marks a decisive step forward in Assam's development journey," wrote Assam CMO. The Chief Minister also expressed his delight in welcoming the Prime Minister. "Delighted to welcome Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji at Guwahati Airport," said Sarma.

'Bagurumba Dwhou 2026': A Grand Celebration of Bodo Heritage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Assam from January 17 to 18. During the visit, he will participate in a major cultural programme celebrating Bodo heritage at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati.

According to an official release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Prime Minister will attend "Bagurumba Dwhou 2026", a large-scale cultural event showcasing the traditions of the Bodo community. More than 10,000 artists are expected to perform the Bagurumba dance in a single synchronised presentation. Participants will include artists from 81 Legislative Assembly Constituencies across 23 districts of Assam.

The Bagurumba Dance

Bagurumba is a traditional folk dance of the Bodo community, inspired by nature and symbolising blooming flowers and harmony between human life and the natural world. Traditionally performed by young women with men accompanying them as musicians, the dance features gentle, flowing movements that imitate butterflies, birds, leaves and flowers. It holds deep cultural significance, representing peace, fertility, joy and collective harmony, and is closely associated with festivals such as Bwisagu, the Bodo New Year, and Domasi. (ANI)