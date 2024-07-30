Bomb threat halts Jammu-Jodhpur Express in Punjab; search operation underway

Ferozepur Police said that they received information about a bomb threat to the Jodhpur-bound train in their control room. Consequently, the train was stopped at Kasu Begu Railway station.

A Jammu-Jodhpur express train was on Tuesday (July 30) halted at Kasu Begu station in Firozpur, Punjab, after police received a phone call about a bomb threat onboard. Police teams quickly arrived at the scene, and an investigation is currently underway. Ferozepur Police said that they received information about a bomb threat to the Jodhpur-bound train in their control room.

Consequently, the train was stopped at Kasu Begu Railway station. "Ferozepur police received information that a train has been stopped at Kasu Begu Railway station... Police have reached the spot and the area has been cordoned off. The passengers have been evacuated... Three bomb disposal squad teams of Punjab Police will be reaching the spot. Dog squad teams have reached the spot," Ferozepur SSP Saumya Mishra said.

In another incident, two passengers were killed and at least 20 injured when the Howrah-Mumbai Mail collided with a derailed goods train near Barabambo station in Jharkhand’s Seraikela-Kharsawan district on Tuesday. This is the third railway accident since June, prompting the cancellation and diversion of multiple trains.

"Two passengers died; their bodies were recovered from the bathrooms after a coach was cut with gas cutters. About 15-20 passengers have been injured; 4-5 seriously. The Howrah-Mumbai Mail rammed into a goods train from behind and about a dozen of its coaches were derailed. Rescue operation is ongoing," Seraikela-Kharsawan deputy development commissioner Prabhat Kumar Badiyar said.

Seraikela-Kharsawan police superintendent Mukesh Lunayat said they were trying to ascertain the exact reasons for the mishap. "As per preliminary report, the Mumbai-bound train apparently rammed into a goods train which was already derailed."

The seriously injured passengers were rushed to Chakradharpur Railway Hospital. Most passengers were stuck in five coaches.

