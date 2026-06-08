PM Modi highlighted the achievements of 12 years of PMGKY and other welfare schemes. He emphasized that these initiatives, inspired by Antyodaya, aim to provide dignity and opportunity, leveraging technology like DBT for transparency and efficiency.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday highlighted the 12 years of The Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY), while focusing on the benefits of various beneficiary schemes launched under his leadership and provided benefits to the common public.

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In an X post, the Prime Minister focused on the key achievements of Antyoday Yojana, Swachh Bharat, PM Awas Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, Ayushman Bharat and other initiatives, saying that the main purpose of launching all the schemes was driven by a simple objective of ensuring people have dignity and opportunity. "Over the last 12 years, India has witnessed many transformations and at the core of these changes is the welfare of the poor and downtrodden. We have always been inspired by Antyodaya and our effort has always been to ensure that the benefits of development reach those who were left behind for decades. From Jan Dhan accounts and Direct Benefit Transfer to Swachh Bharat, PM Awas Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, Ayushman Bharat and more, every initiative has been driven by a simple objective of ensuring people have dignity and opportunity," PM Modi said.

Role of Technology in Welfare

The Prime Minister also emphasised the role of technology, which has played a vital role in the Direct Benefit Transfer of governmental schemes towards the poor section of society. He added that it has reduced leakages, improved efficiency and strengthened trust in governance. "It is also gladdening that technology has played a vital role in ensuring a better quality of life for the poor. Through Direct Benefit Transfer and digital platforms, support is reaching people directly and transparently. This has reduced leakages, improved efficiency and strengthened trust in governance. This is how the journey of furthering Garib Kalyan has become a collective movement towards human empowerment and realising our dream of a Viksit Bharat," the Prime Minister posted.

According to the Press Information Bureau (PIB), rural poverty in India has fallen from 26% in 2012 to less than 5% in 2024. In just over a decade, millions of rural households have moved out of poverty, making this one of the most significant social transformations in recent years.

Direct Benefit Transfer Explained

Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) is a major government reform initiative to reengineer the existing delivery processes, ensuring better and timely delivery of benefits using Information & Communication Technology (ICT) by transferring benefits into the bank/postal accounts, preferably [Aadhaar Redacted] seeded, of accurately targeted beneficiaries, as well as in-kind transfers from the Government to individual beneficiaries.

Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) was started on January 1, 2013, to reform the government delivery system in welfare schemes for simpler and faster flow of information/funds and reduction of fraud. (ANI)