PM Modi hands over G20 presidency to Brazil (WATCH)

In the final session of the G20 titled 'One Future,' Prime Minister Modi handed over the G20 presidency to the Brazilian President Lula De Silva. The Prime Minister handed over the gavel to the Brazilian President as a part of the common ritual.



The Brazilian President congratulated PM Modi for "efficiently leading G20 bloc and for excellent work in this summit."

Earlier today, PM Modi along with G20 leaders and other heads of international organisations paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, President of the Union of Comoros and Chairperson of the African Union (AU), Azali Assoumani, Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Spain’s Vice-President Nadia Calvino, Minister of Economy of United Mexican States, Raquel Buenrostro Sánchez paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi and also lay a wreath.

The leaders were greeted by the prime minister with a shawl made of Khadi that included a cutout of Gandhi Ashram as the background. The leaders will then depart for the third session of the G20 summit, dubbed "One Future," at Bharat Mandapam after planting tree seedlings at Rajghat.

The slogan for this year's G20 Summit, which is being hosted by India, is "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," which translates to "One Earth One Family One Future." Notably, on December 1 of last year, India took over as G20 President.