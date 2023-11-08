BREAKING: Anti-corruption panel orders CBI inquiry against Mahua Moitra, says BJP MP

The anti-corruption watchdog, Lokpal, has taken a significant step by directing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate corruption allegations against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra. Nishikant Dubey, a prominent BJP member, revealed this development today on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

In his tweet, Dubey announced, "Lokpal has initiated a CBI investigation into the corruption allegations against Mahua Moitra, which pose a threat to national security." This move signals a substantial development in the ongoing allegations against the Trinamool Congress MP.

(This is a developing story.)