    BREAKING: Anti-corruption panel orders CBI inquiry against Mahua Moitra, says BJP MP

    Details awaited.

    Anti corruption panel orders CBI inquiry against Mahua Moitra
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 8, 2023, 4:37 PM IST

    The anti-corruption watchdog, Lokpal, has taken a significant step by directing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate corruption allegations against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra. Nishikant Dubey, a prominent BJP member, revealed this development today on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

    In his tweet, Dubey announced, "Lokpal has initiated a CBI investigation into the corruption allegations against Mahua Moitra, which pose a threat to national security." This move signals a substantial development in the ongoing allegations against the Trinamool Congress MP.

    (This is a developing story.)

    Last Updated Nov 8, 2023, 4:51 PM IST
    Video Icon