PM Narendra Modi congratulated Skyroot Aerospace on the successful launch of Vikram-1, calling it a 'defining moment' for India's space journey. Home Minister Amit Shah also hailed the launch, calling it a major milestone for India's space ambitions.

PM Modi, Amit Shah Hail Historic Launch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Skyroot Aerospace on the successful launch of Vikram-1, describing it as a defining moment in India's space journey and saying the growing participation of the private sector is opening new frontiers and accelerating innovation. In a post on X, PM Modi said he spoke to the Skyroot Aerospace team and congratulated them on the successful launch of Vikram-1. Spoke to the team of Skyroot Aerospace and congratulated them on the successful launch of Vikram-1. This is a defining moment in India’s space journey. The growing participation of our private sector is opening new frontiers and accelerating innovation. This achievement will… pic.twitter.com/epWjOY8yKa — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 18, 2026 "Spoke to the team of Skyroot Aerospace and congratulated them on the successful launch of Vikram-1. This is a defining moment in India's space journey. The growing participation of our private sector is opening new frontiers and accelerating innovation. This achievement will encourage countless youngsters to dream bigger and innovate fearlessly," PM Modi wrote on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also hailed the launch, calling it a major milestone for India's space ambitions. India's space ambition reaches new horizon. Heartiest congratulations to @SkyrootA Aerospace on the successful launch of Vikram-1, India's first privately developed launch vehicle. A firm step towards realizing Modi Ji's vision of making space more accessible, this innovation… pic.twitter.com/LJRPvHPotZ — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 18, 2026 "India's space ambition reaches new horizon. Heartiest congratulations to @SkyrootA Aerospace on the successful launch of Vikram-1, India's first privately developed launch vehicle. A firm step towards realizing Modi Ji's vision of making space more accessible, this innovation will further strengthen India's space sector elevating its stature as a global leader," he wrote on X.

Mission Aagaman: A Technical Triumph

Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1 Test Flight-1 has successfully reached orbit, marking the maiden flight of India's first privately developed orbital-class rocket. The rocket completed its final burn and injected its payloads into a nearly 450-km orbit, making India the third country in the world with private orbital launch capability. The mission, named "Mission Aagaman", was executed from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre.

Rocket Specifications and Flight Stages

The 24-metre carbon-composite rocket completed all planned flight stages, including stage separations and the firing of its Orbital Adjustment Module (OAM). The Orbital Adjustment Module fired its 3D-printed liquid engine for the final push to orbit. The module is designed to start, stop and restart in space.

During the flight--Kalam-1200, the solid first stage carried the rocket through the thickest part of the atmosphere before separating cleanly. The payload fairing was then separated, exposing the satellites to space for the first time.

The second stage, Kalam-250, completed its burn and separated, followed by the ignition of Kalam-100, the smallest and highest-flying solid stage of Vikram-1. The solid-propulsion phase concluded with the separation of Stage 3, paving the way for the Orbital Adjustment Module to complete the mission.

The Vikram-1 rocket, powered by three solid-fuel stages and a liquid orbital adjustment module, is designed to deploy payloads up to 350 kg into a 450-km Low Earth Orbit (LEO).

Symbolic and Commercial Payloads

The maiden flight carried multiple payloads, including the "Diamond Lotus", a lab-grown diamond from Bengaluru-based Cosmos Diamonds.

Among the payloads on Vikram-1 Test Flight-1 is something truly special--a handwritten postcard from PM Modi with the words, "Vande Mataram". It travels to space alongside handwritten messages from the Skyroot team, investors, policymakers, and well-wishers across the globe, making Mission Aagaman a celebration carried by many hands and shared by millions. (ANI)