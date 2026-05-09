Suvendu Adhikari took oath as West Bengal's first BJP Chief Minister after the party's historic victory in the 2026 assembly polls. PM Modi called it a 'pleasant coincidence' that the ceremony was held on Rabindranath Tagore's Jayanti.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said it was a "pleasant coincidence" that the oath-taking ceremony of the first-ever BJP government in West Bengal took place on Pochishe Boishakh, the Jayanti of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore. In a post on X, PM Modi said, "In a pleasant coincidence, the oath-taking ceremony of the first-ever BJP Government in West Bengal took place on Pochishe Boishakh, the Jayanti of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore. At the ceremony, tributes were paid to Gurudev Tagore. His timeless words have long stirred the conscience of the nation and his vision continues to illuminate India's development journey."

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Suvendu Adhikari Takes Oath as First BJP CM

Suvendu Adhikari today took oath as the state's first BJP Chief Minister, marking an end to the 15 years of TMC rule. Five BJP leaders, Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul, Ashok Kirtania, Kshudiram Tudu and Nisith Pramanik, also took oath as ministers in the West Bengal cabinet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda and Dharmendra Pradhan attended the swearing-in. Chief Ministers, including Manik Saha (Tripura) and Himanta Biswa Sarma (Assam), Rekha Gupta (Delhi), Pushkar Dhami (Uttarakhand) and several other leaders were also present.

Following the swearing-in ceremony, the Prime Minister also met the families of slain BJP workers Debasish Mondal, Soumitra Ghoshal and Ananda Paul.

Adhikari was sworn in as the 9th Chief Minister of West Bengal by Governor RN Ravi at a grand ceremony in Kolkata attended by Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several senior BJP leaders.

BJP Secures Historic Victory in 2026 Polls

The BJP secured a historic victory in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, winning 207 seats and ending the Trinamool Congress's 15-year rule in the state. The TMC secured 80 seats in the elections.

Adhikari had defeated former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur by over 15,000 votes and also retained the Nandigram Assembly seat.