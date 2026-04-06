On BJP's foundation day, PM Modi hailed party workers' sacrifices against Congress oppression, the Emergency, and political violence. He credited the party's growth to service-driven politics inspired by the RSS and the workers' unwavering faith.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the dedication and sacrifices of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, saying they endured every hardship, from the Emergency and Congress-era oppression to political violence in states like Bengal, to strengthen the party and serve the nation.

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Addressing BJP workers through a video conference on the party's foundation day, PM Modi said, "BJP workers never hesitate when it comes to raising issues connected to the people. They had firm faith that the hard work they were doing would make India's future better. That is why the karyakartas endured every hardship, whether it was the Emergency or oppression under Congress. Many karyakartas even sacrificed their lives. We have seen this in states like Bengal, where violence has been turned into a political culture."

Ideological Contrast and Party's Growth

Reflecting on the early years of political struggle, PM Modi recalled, "We cannot forget the time when in 1984 Congress won a record number of seats, but India also witnessed how they betrayed the people. This increased the trust of the people in the BJP, and slowly we began to win seats." He further emphasised the ideological contrast that shaped India's political landscape, noting, "At that time, two ideologies came into existence. One was power-driven politics, and the other was service-driven politics."

RSS Inspiration and Cadre-Based Foundation

Further, PM Modi also highlighted the inspiration the BJP drew from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). "Under the vast and sacred banyan tree of the RSS, we received the inspiration to step into politics with pure intentions and integrity. In the initial few decades, we devoted our energy to setting policies for the organisation. Then came the time when the BJP threw itself wholeheartedly into building itself as a strong cadre-based party," he said.

"We built such a vast cadre of workers who were dedicated to working with a spirit of service, who made the party's principles the ideal of their lives, and who never accepted any compromise with their values in any situation," PM Modi added.

'Party is Our Mother'

PM Modi also reflected on the emotional significance of the BJP's foundation day for its workers. "BJP is the only political party where we consider the party as our mother. That is why the party's foundation day is not just a political event. It is an emotional occasion for every karyakarta. This day gives us an opportunity to express our gratitude to the party for giving us the chance to serve the nation," he said.

Acknowledging Party Leadership

Expressing gratitude to BJP President Nitin Nabin, PM Modi said, "I especially thank our President Shri Nabin Nabin for organising this event. After he became the President, this was the first foundation day of the party. At this time, in the five states where elections are taking place, we can see a new energy in the party. It feels that Nabin ji has brought newness and fresh energy into the party."

A Journey of Sacrifice

The Prime Minister further acknowledged the long journey of the BJP workers. "Today, the pinnacle at which the BJP stands is visible to all in its brilliance, but the labour of lakhs of workers that brought it to this height, the extreme austerity and sacrifice they have undertaken, can only be truly understood by someone who has himself been a part of this endeavour, dedicated to the party's resolves," he said.

From Jana Sangh to BJP: A Brief History

The Bharatiya Janata Party traces its origin to the Jana Sangh, which merged with the Janata Party after the Emergency in 1977 with the aim of defeating the Congress. Later, questions of dual membership arose between RSS members and the Jana Sangh, with the ask that either the Jana Sangh members should leave the Janata Party or their membership of RSS. The issue led to the Jana Sangh members leaving the Janata Party and officially founding the BJP on April 6, 1980. Since its formation, the BJP has produced two Prime Ministers, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narendra Modi. (ANI)