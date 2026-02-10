PM Modi lauded the 'Bastar Pandum' festival in Chhattisgarh for preserving culture and empowering communities. He highlighted Bastar's transformation from a region of Maoism to one of peace, progress, and growing self-confidence of its people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday praised the 'Bastar Pandum' festival held in Chhattisgarh from February 7 to 9, saying it beautifully showcased the rich culture, traditions and tribal heritage of the Bastar region. In a post on X, the Prime Minister emphasised that events such as the Bastar Pandum play a vital role in preserving India's cultural heritage and empowering local communities. "Between February 7 and 9, a special celebration of 'Bastar Pandum' was organised in Chhattisgarh. During this festival, the rich culture, traditions, and tribal heritage of Bastar were showcased in a magnificent way. My heartfelt congratulations to all the family members associated with this effort. Such events play a vital role in preserving our cultural heritage and empowering local communities," PM Modi wrote on X.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Bastar's Transformation: From Maoism to Progress

PM Modi further highlighted that Bastar, once associated with Maoism and underdevelopment, is now being recognised for progress, peace and the growing self-confidence of its people. "Earlier, whenever the name of Bastar was mentioned, images of Maoism, violence, and backwardness in development would come to mind. But now the situation has completely changed. Today, Bastar is known not only for its development but also for the growing self-confidence of its local people. My only wish is that the coming time for this region be filled with the spirit of peace, progress, and cultural pride," he said.

Amit Shah Applauds Bastar's Progress

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also appreciated the 'Bastar Pandum' and said that Bastar is now moving forward with its culture and heritage and is emerging as an ambassdor for a developed India. "Left-wing extremists are breaking free from fear and violence, and Bastar is now moving forward with its culture and heritage, emerging as a brand ambassador of a developed India. Today, in the 'Bastar Pandum' at Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh), I distributed awards to tribal sisters and brothers and had meaningful conversations with them," Shah wrote on X.

About the Bastar Pandum Festival

The Bastar Pandum Festival, organised by the Chhattisgarh Government, has drawn a large crowd to witness Bastar's traditional handicrafts, tribal arts, folk costumes and local products. The festival, inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu, showcased Bastar's rich tribal heritage through its extraordinary handicrafts, cuisine, and traditional tribal dance and folk song performances. (ANI)