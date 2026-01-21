PM Narendra Modi greeted the people of Meghalaya on their 54th Statehood Day, highlighting the state's vibrant culture and contributions. The PM also extended wishes to Manipur and Tripura, which also celebrate their statehood day on January 21.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended greetings to the people of Meghalaya on the occasion of the 54th Statehood Day, underlining the state's contributions to the development of the country. In a message shared on X, the Prime Minister highlighted the vibrant culture and picturesque landscape of Meghalaya and expressed hopes for the continued development of the state. "I convey my heartfelt greetings to the people of Meghalaya on their Statehood Day. The people of Meghalaya have made strong contributions to the development of our nation. The state's cultural vibrancy and scenic beauty are widely admired. May Meghalaya continue to scale new heights of development in the future," the Prime Minister wrote.

Conrad K Sangma, Chief Minister of Meghalaya, also conveyed warm wishes on the occasion. Sangma, in a post on X, also underlined the "vision, values and indomitable spirit" of those who shaped the state. "On the 54th Statehood Day of Meghalaya, I extend my warm greetings to the people of our beautiful State. May this occasion remind us of the vision, values, and indomitable spirit of our forefathers who shaped our State, and inspire us to continue working together in harmony for lasting peace and progress. Happy Meghalaya Day!" the Chief Minister wrote in the post and attached a graphic showcasing the state's vibrant culture.

Along with Meghalaya, Tripura, and Manipur are also celebrating their statehood day today.

PM's Wishes for Manipur

In a separate post on X, the Prime Minister extended warm greetings to the people of Manipur, acknowledging their contribution to India's progress. He highlighted the state's passion for sports, culture, and nature. The PM expressed optimism for the future of the state as he posted on X, "On the occasion of Manipur Statehood Day, I extend my warm greetings to my sisters and brothers of the state. People from Manipur are enriching the progress of India." The Prime Minister expressed his wishes for the state's continued development.

"This state's passion towards sports, culture and nature is noteworthy. May the state continue to move forward on the path of development in the times to come," the post said.

PM's Greetings to Tripura

Additionally, the Prime Minister extended greetings to the people of Tripura on their Statehood Day. He praised the state for its blend of tradition and modernity, noting that its people are contributing to India's growth trajectory. In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Warm greetings to the people of Tripura on their Statehood Day. Tripura's journey is marked by a remarkable blend of tradition and modernity."

"The state has witnessed pioneering transformations in diverse fields, and its people are adding momentum to India's growth trajectory. I pray that Tripura prospers significantly in the coming times," the post stated.

Historical Context of Statehood

Following the enactment of the North-Eastern Areas (Reorganisation) Act, Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura became individual states in 1972.

The North-Eastern Areas (Reorganisation) Act, 1971, reorganised the states in the strategic northeastern region of the country. Under this Act, Manipur and Tripura were granted statehood on January 21, 1972; whereas the state of Meghalaya was carved out from Assam due to its distinct terrain from the rest of Assam. (ANI)