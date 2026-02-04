Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accuses PM Modi of being 'scared' and avoiding Parliament after an uproar over Gen MM Naravane's memoir. She slammed the BJP-led govt for disrupting the House and trying to silence the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi.

After a massive uproar erupted in the Lok Sabha on Monday after Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi referred to an unpublished memoir of former Army Chief General MM Naravane, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "scared", so he didn't show up at the Parliament Speaking to reporters, Vadra said, "He (PM Modi) got scared, and that's why he did not arrive at the house...Union Railway Minister and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey ran away like a bullet train..."

'Govt itself doesn't want the House to function'

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday slammed the BJP-led Union government and accused it of disrupting Parliament proceedings. The Congress MP accused the government of "disrespecting" the Speaker and Parliament and emphasised that the LoP represents the entire opposition. "Nishikant ji is brought forward only when the govt wants to create disruption. The government is not allowing a member to quote from a published book, but he (BJP MP Nishikant Dubey) brings 6 books to the House and quotes from them. This government wants to show that only their way will work in Parliament. This is a disrespect of the Speaker and Parliament. LoP is not just a person; he represents the entire Opposition," the Wayanad MP told reporters outside the Parliament.

The Congress MP noted that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi never hesitated to make decisions. "Again, they are bringing up Nehru to distract the people of the nation because of what that General sahib said about the country's leadership... Did Indira Gandhi ever back off from making a decision? Never. This is not how a country is run. What they did today was to show that only what they want will happen in the House, and they won't allow the LoP to speak....This is a very serious issue, and everyone should understand this. It is the first time that the govt itself doesn't want the House to function."

Rahul Gandhi alleges memoir published 'abroad'

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that the government was not allowing the former Army Chief General MM Naravane's "memoir" to be published in India. The Congress leader reinvoked General Naravane's unpublished memoir on border tensions with China, stating that it was published "abroad."

Speaking to reporters on the Parliament premises, Gandhi said, "It's available abroad, I think. It's published abroad. Govt is not allowing it to be published here. That's what I believe. The book is available. You can imagine where the book (that he is carrying today) has come from. You think about where it came from." (ANI)