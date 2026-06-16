Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and UP CM Yogi Adityanath congratulated PM Narendra Modi on receiving Slovakia's highest civilian honour, The Order of the White Double Cross, calling it a reflection of his leadership and India's growing global stature.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he was conferred with The Order of the White Double Cross (1st Class), Slovakia's highest civilian honour, describing the recognition as a reflection of his leadership and India's growing stature on the global stage.

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Singh extended his congratulations to the Prime Minister, stating that the prestigious award acknowledged PM Modi's visionary leadership, statesmanship and commitment to strengthening international partnerships. In a post on X, he said, "Heartiest congratulations to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on being conferred with The Order of the White Double Cross (1st Class), Slovakia's highest civilian honour." "This distinguished recognition reflects his visionary leadership, exceptional statesmanship and unwavering commitment to strengthening global partnerships. The honour also signifies the growing global respect for India's role in advancing dialogue, cooperation and shared progress," Rajnath said.

Yogi Adityanath calls it a moment of immense pride

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also hailed the recognition, calling it a moment of immense pride and honour for 140 crore Indians.

"The conferment of The Order of the White Double Cross (1st Class) upon Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi Ji by Slovakia is a moment of immense pride and honour for 140 crore Indians. This prestigious recognition reflects the growing global respect for Bharat and acknowledges Hon. Pradhanmantri Ji's exceptional contribution towards strengthening international partnerships, advancing mutual prosperity and fostering enduring bonds of friendship between nations, CM Yogi said. "Under his visionary leadership, India continues to emerge as a leading voice on the global stage, earning admiration, trust and goodwill across the world," he added.

About The Order of the White Double Cross

The award is Slovakia's highest civilian honour and is bestowed in recognition of outstanding contributions towards strengthening bilateral relations, international cooperation and global understanding. (ANI)