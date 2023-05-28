PM Modi gets a standing ovation inside new Parliament (WATCH)

Soon after inaugurating the new Parliament building, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hoped that the iconic building becomes a cradle of empowerment, igniting dreams and nurturing them into reality.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a standing ovation as he entered the new Parliament to take part in a special session on Sunday.

May it propel our great nation to new heights of progress, he said.

"As the new building of India's Parliament is inaugurated, our hearts and minds are filled with pride, hope and promise. May this iconic building be a cradle of empowerment, igniting dreams and nurturing them into reality. May it propel our great nation to new heights of progress," the prime minister tweeted.

