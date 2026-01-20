PM Narendra Modi raised concerns over 'urban Naxalism' with international dimensions and the challenge of infiltrators. He was speaking as Nitin Nabin, a five-time Bihar MLA, formally took charge as the new National President of the BJP.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday raised concerns over the growing influence of urban Naxalism, saying it has increasingly acquired international dimensions and continues to work against India. Addressing partyworkers at the BJP national headquarters in the national capital as Nitin Nabin assumed charge as its National President, PM Modi said, "Another major challenge is urban Naxalism. The scope of urban Naxalism is becoming international. If they tweet something positive about Modi even once or twice a year, or say something positive on TV, or write something positive in a newspaper, some journalists humiliate them so much that they are hounded and made untouchable. They are silenced so that they can never speak again. This is the method of urban Naxalism."

He added that for years, such groups isolated the BJP and treated party members as untouchables across the country. "Now the country is understanding the actions of these urban Naxals. Urban Naxals are continuously working to harm India," PM Modi said.

PM Warns Against Infiltrators, Vote-Bank Politics

Earlier today, PM Modi also warned about infiltrators across the country, saying, "We must continue to face every challenge with our full strength. Today, a very significant challenge before the country is that of infiltrators. No one in the world accepts infiltrators in their country, and India too cannot allow infiltrators to rob its poor and youth of their rights." Taking a jibe at Opposition parties, he added, "Infiltrators pose a very serious threat to the country's security; identifying them and sending them back to their countries is extremely necessary. Moreover, those political parties that are protecting infiltrators for the sake of vote-bank politics must be fully exposed before the public with all our might."

Nitin Nabin Formally Takes Charge as BJP National President

Meanwhile, Nitin Nabin formally took charge as the national president of the BJP earlier in the day. The ceremony was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, outgoing BJP national president JP Nadda, several other BJP leaders, and Chief Ministers from BJP-ruled states.

About the New President

Nabin, a senior Indian politician, is a five-time member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly and former Minister in the government of Bihar. He is widely recognised for his sustained organisational acumen and administrative experience.

Details of the Election Process

The BJP's National President Election process kicked off after 30 out of 36 State Presidents were elected, exceeding the required 50 per cent threshold. The Election Schedule was announced on January 16, 2026, along with the Electoral Roll. As scheduled, the nomination process took place yesterday, January 19, 2026, between 2 PM and 4 PM. A total of 37 sets of Nomination Papers were received in favour of Nitin Nabin for the post of National President, with proposals from top leaders including PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and Rajnath Singh. (ANI)