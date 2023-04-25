Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi to flag off Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express, inaugurate projects worth Rs 3,200 cr today

    PM Modi will also lay the foundation of multiple rail projects including the redevelopment of Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, and Varkala Sivagiri railway stations. 
     

    PM Modi to flag off Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express, inaugurate projects worth Rs 3,200 cr today
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 25, 2023, 10:16 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will flag off the much-awaited first Vande Bharat Express for Kerala on day two of his visit to the state. He addressed a youth conclave on Monday in Kochi, Ernakulam.

    The semi-high-speed Vande Bharat Express will cover 11 districts including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasargod.

    The Prime Minister will be received by Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other Ministers who will arrive at the Air Force area in Shankhumugham, Thiruvananthapuram at 10.10 am.

    Later, PM Modi will inaugurate India's first water-integrated metro system in Kochi, which will link the city's roads, rails, and waterways to relieve congestion and offer the most affordable access to picturesque backwater. The Prime Minister will also dedicate the rail electrification of the Dindigul-Palani-Palakkad stretch in addition to the Kochi Water Metro.

    PM Modi will inaugurate a Digital Science Park in the state's capital, which will house common facilities to support the development of products in the area of Industry 4.0 Technologies like AI, data analytics, cyber security, smart materials etc.

    The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate projects worth more than Rs 3,200 cr in Kerala. PM Modi will also lay the foundation of multiple rail projects including the redevelopment of Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, and Varkala Sivagiri railway stations. 

    Last Updated Apr 25, 2023, 10:21 AM IST
    Operation Kaveri continues; MoS V Muraleedharan in Jeddah to oversee evacuation of Indians from Sudan

    Operation Kaveri continues; MoS V Muraleedharan in Jeddah to oversee evacuation of Indians from Sudan

    Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi gears up for campaign, to hold rally in Uttara Kannada on April 29

    Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi gears up for campaign, to hold rally in Uttara Kannada on April 29

    Even PM Modi was moved by young Shalmalee's talent (WATCH)

    Even PM Modi was moved by young Shalmalee's talent (WATCH)

    Uttar Pradesh: 'Dial 112' receives death threat for CM Yogi Adityanath, case registered

    Uttar Pradesh: 'Dial 112' receives death threat for CM Yogi Adityanath, case registered

    Doors of Kedarnath Dham open for pilgrims after IMD issues snowfall alert

    Doors of Kedarnath Dham open for pilgrims after IMD issues snowfall alert

    Alia Bhatt buys Rs 37 cr apartment in Pali Hill and two flats for her sister Shaheen worth Rs 7.8 Cr- read details

    Alia Bhatt buys Rs 37 cr apartment in Pali Hill and two flats for Shaheen worth Rs 7.8 Cr- read details

    Ajith Kumar-Shalini 23rd anniversary: Glance at fairytale love story; star's secret code word for his wife

    Ajith Kumar-Shalini 23rd anniversary: Glance at fairytale love story; star's secret code word for his wife

    Operation Kaveri continues; MoS V Muraleedharan in Jeddah to oversee evacuation of Indians from Sudan

    Operation Kaveri continues; MoS V Muraleedharan in Jeddah to oversee evacuation of Indians from Sudan

    Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi gears up for campaign, to hold rally in Uttara Kannada on April 29

    Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi gears up for campaign, to hold rally in Uttara Kannada on April 29

    House Of The Dragon Season 2: From new casts to compelling plot and more

    House Of The Dragon Season 2: From new casts to compelling plot and more

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon