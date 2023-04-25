PM Modi to flag off Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express, inaugurate projects worth Rs 3,200 cr today

PM Modi will also lay the foundation of multiple rail projects including the redevelopment of Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, and Varkala Sivagiri railway stations.

Thiruvananthapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will flag off the much-awaited first Vande Bharat Express for Kerala on day two of his visit to the state. He addressed a youth conclave on Monday in Kochi, Ernakulam.

The semi-high-speed Vande Bharat Express will cover 11 districts including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasargod.

The Prime Minister will be received by Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other Ministers who will arrive at the Air Force area in Shankhumugham, Thiruvananthapuram at 10.10 am.

Later, PM Modi will inaugurate India's first water-integrated metro system in Kochi, which will link the city's roads, rails, and waterways to relieve congestion and offer the most affordable access to picturesque backwater. The Prime Minister will also dedicate the rail electrification of the Dindigul-Palani-Palakkad stretch in addition to the Kochi Water Metro.

PM Modi will inaugurate a Digital Science Park in the state's capital, which will house common facilities to support the development of products in the area of Industry 4.0 Technologies like AI, data analytics, cyber security, smart materials etc.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate projects worth more than Rs 3,200 cr in Kerala. PM Modi will also lay the foundation of multiple rail projects including the redevelopment of Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, and Varkala Sivagiri railway stations.