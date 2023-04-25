Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan meets Narendra Modi; expresses happiness after spending 45 minutes with PM

    Unni Mukundan recently met Narendra Modi, and shared photos from the meeting also said he got to spend 45 minutes with him, ‘I will never forget a word you said'.

    Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan meets Narendra Modi; expresses happiness after spending 45 minutes with PM RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Apr 25, 2023, 11:05 AM IST

    Unni Mukundan is ecstatic after spending 45 minutes with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He shared photos from the meet-up on social media, claiming it was the best 45 minutes of his life. In the caption, Unni claimed that he will never forget the advice PM Modi gave him and wants to put it into practise and apply it soon. Unni Mukundan recently made news after his film Malikappuram received widespread acclaim. The film is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

    Unni Mukundan meets PM Modi
    Unni Mukundan turned to social media on April 24 to share photos from his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He captioned the post, "This is the most electrifying post from this account! 🔥 thank you sir, from seeing you afar as a 14 year old and now finally Meeting you, I’m yet to recover ! Your, “Kem cho Bhaila” on stage literally shook me up ! It was one big dream that I had to meet u and talk to you in Gujarati ! It’s done and what a way it has been ! 45 mins of your time, is the best 45 mins of my life ! I will never forget a word you told me… every Advice will be put to practice and implemented ! Aavtha rehjo Sir, JaishriKrsn @narendramodi @pmooffice8"

    About Unni Mukundan work:
    Unni Mukundan's 2022 was jam-packed with releases. He had pivotal parts in Mohanlal's 12th Man and Samantha's Yashoda. Pyali, Shefeekkinte Santhosham, Khiladi, and Malikappuram are among his other films scheduled for release in 2022.

    Last Updated Apr 25, 2023, 11:05 AM IST
