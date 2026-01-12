PM Modi launched the Gandhinagar Metro Phase 2, opening a 7.8 km stretch with 7 new stations. This extends the full route to 28.25 km, aiming to improve travel between Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad and reduce traffic congestion in the region.

PM Modi Launches Gandhinagar Metro Phase 2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Metro Rail from the Mahatma Mandir Metro Station in Gandhinagar under Phase 2 of the Metro Rail Project on Sunday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to the Gujarat CMO, this inauguration marks a significant addition to the city's modern transportation system. Under this project, the inauguration of seven Metro Rail stations, Mahatma Mandir, Sector-24, Sector-16, Old Secretariat, Akshardham, Secretariat, and Sector-10, has opened a 7.8 km stretch to the general public.

With this development, commuters will now have access to fast, safe, and comfortable travel along the 28.25 km Metro route from Motera to Mahatma Mandir. As per the Gujarat CMO, this development will enhance connectivity between the two cities and help reduce traffic congestion.

Guided by the Prime Minister's vision, this project will mark a significant milestone in the state's development, advancing the Atmanirbhar Bharat and modern urban transportation agenda.

Vibrant Gujarat: A Platform for Global Growth

Earlier, PM Modi inaugurated the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) for Saurashtra and Kutch, describing the region as the "anchor region" of India's growth and calling it the right time for global investors to invest in the area.

After offering prayers at Somnath Mahadev during Gujarat's first auspicious visit of 2026, the Prime Minister said the mantra of "Vikas Bhi Virasat Bhi" is resonating across the country. He said that what began as a dream two decades ago has become a trusted global benchmark, with 10 Vibrant Gujarat Summits held to date.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said the objective of the VGRC is to convert the "untapped potential into performance" of different regions of the state. He said the Vibrant Summit, launched to showcase Gujarat's potential to the world, has evolved beyond investment to a platform for global growth and partnerships, bringing together corporates, MSMEs, startups, and international institutions.

Boosting Saurashtra and Kutch

Highlighting the potential of Saurashtra and Kutch, the Prime Minister said the regions are not merely areas of opportunity but have become the main attraction of India's growth. He said that more than 2.5 lakh MSMEs are operational in Rajkot alone, manufacturing products ranging from machine tools and auto parts to components used in rockets.

On the occasion, PM Modi announced 13 new smart industrial estates across seven districts of Saurashtra and Kutch and e-inaugurated a Medical Device Park spanning 336 acres in Rajkot district.

The Prime Minister was felicitated with a shawl and memento, while folk artist Gitaben Rabari captivated the audience with a cultural performance showcasing the heritage of Saurashtra-Kutch. The event was attended by Union and state ministers, MPs, MLAs, senior officials, industrialists and foreign delegates.