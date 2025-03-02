PM Modi extends Ramzan wishes, says "may it brings peace and harmony in our society"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes to the people on the start of the holy month of Ramzan on Sunday.

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Updated: Mar 2, 2025, 10:16 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes to the people on the start of the holy month of Ramzan on Sunday. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi said, "As the blessed month of Ramzan begins, may it bring peace and harmony in our society. This sacred month epitomises reflection, gratitude and devotion, also reminding us of the values of compassion, kindness and service. Ramzan Mubarak!"

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also extended Ramzan wishes to everyone on Saturday night.
"Ramzan Mubarak! May this sacred month fill your life with happiness and bring peace to your heart," Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X.

Priyanka Gandhi said on X, "Hearty congratulations to all of you on the holy month of mercy and blessings, Ramadan. I pray to God that this holy month brings happiness, prosperity and peace in the lives of all of you".

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah held a meeting with officials of the different departments in view of the holy month of Ramzan. During the meeting, CM Omar Abdullah instructed officials to ensure the proper supply of electricity and other basic services throughout the month.

"The holy month of Ramzan is starting. It is the responsibility of the government to provide facilities to the people. In this connection, a meeting was held today during which a review was taken of every department. Everyone was clearly instructed that there should be no shortcomings in the supply of electricity, especially during the Sehri (pre-dawn meals) and Iftaar (fast-breaking evening meal) timings, water supply, ration, cleanliness, sanitation, and traffic. ," Omar told reporter here.

The Holy month of Ramzan, a period of 30 days of fasting, starts on March 2. It is followed by Eid-Ul-Fitr, marking the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramzan. 

Also read: Ramadan 2025: Kerala Muslims embark on 30 days of devotion, fasting and spiritual reflection

