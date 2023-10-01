PM Modi extends congratulations to Muizzu, emphasizes commitment to strengthen bilateral ties

Muizzu, a candidate known for his pro-China stance, secured the majority of the votes with 54 percent, while the outgoing President Mohamed Solih, who gracefully accepted defeat, garnered 46 percent of the votes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (October 1) extended his congratulations to Mohamed Muizzu, the newly elected President of Maldives, marking a significant development in the island nation's political landscape. In a post on social media, PM Modi conveyed his best wishes, stating, "Congratulations and greetings to @MMuizzu on being elected as President of the Maldives."

In response to this electoral outcome, PM Modi reiterated India's commitment to strengthening the enduring India-Maldives bilateral relationship and enhancing overall cooperation within the Indian Ocean Region.

It's worth noting that while President Solih championed an "India First" policy, with a focus on bolstering relations with India, Muizzu's campaign took a different stance, advocating for an "India out" approach. The coalition supporting Muizzu's Progressive Party of Maldives pledged to reduce the small Indian military presence in the country, which includes several surveillance aircraft and approximately 75 personnel, reports said.

Mohamed Muizzu's political journey was initiated with the support of former Maldivian President Abdulla Yameen, who shares a pro-China perspective. Yameen, however, was disqualified from contesting the Presidential polls in August by the Supreme Court due to a conviction for corruption and money laundering.

Following the announcement of the projected election results, supporters of both Yameen and Muizzu gathered outside the main Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM) office in the capital city of Male. The atmosphere was filled with chants of "free President Yameen."

Outgoing President Solih acknowledged the election results and extended his congratulations to his successor. He took to social media to express his gratitude for the democratic participation of the people and thanked the members of the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) and other supporters.

The Maldives' presidential election witnessed a significant voter turnout, with thousands of voters casting their ballots at 586 polling stations scattered across the nation's 187 islands. In addition to domestic polling stations, Maldivians also had the opportunity to vote at polling stations located in countries like India, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Britain, and Abu Dhabi. This widespread participation underscores the significance of this electoral event in the Maldives.