Swift and spotless: Vande Bharat trains get '14 minute clean-up' makeover

Initially, the focus will be on implementing this concept for Vande Bharat trains. Each Vande Bharat coach will be attended by a team of four specially trained cleaning staff who have undergone rigorous training and mock drills in preparation for this initiative.

Indian Railways is set to revolutionize its cleaning processes with the introduction of the "14 minute clean-up" concept for Vande Bharat trains, beginning on October 1. Drawing inspiration from Japan's bullet train model, where trains are cleaned in just seven minutes, Indian railway officials are pioneering this initiative to enhance efficiency and cleanliness.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted the significance of this step, emphasizing that it typically takes approximately three hours to clean a train. The goal is to streamline the cleaning process, with the ultimate aim of having all trains cleaned within 14 minutes.

This initiative coincides with the Swachhata Hi Seva Swachhata Pakhwada, an ongoing cleanliness drive by the Indian Railways from September 15 to October 2. During this period, more than 200,000 individuals participated in approximately 2,050 activities, collectively contributing 685,883 man-hours to promote cleanliness.

The "7 minutes of miracle" concept in Japan, where bullet trains are swiftly cleaned and prepared, serves as the inspiration behind this Indian Railways initiative. The primary objectives are to improve punctuality and reduce turnaround time, marking a unique and pioneering effort within the Indian railway system.

Railway Minister Vaishnaw will officially launch this initiative at the Delhi Cantonment Railway Station, with over 29 Vande Bharat trains across the country simultaneously adopting this system. Implementation will also extend to other railway stations, such as Varanasi, Gandhinagar, Mysore, and Nagpur, depending on the arrival timings of Vande Bharat trains.

Currently, there are nearly 68 operational Vande Bharat train services in the country, and the ministry has made various improvements in these premium trains. These enhancements include ramp access for wheelchair-bound passengers, increased seat reclination angle, optimized cushion hardness, accessible mobile charging points, and extended footrests in the executive class.