Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday greetings to Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu on X, calling him a 'good friend'. He lauded AP's progress under Naidu's leadership and wished him a long, healthy life in service of the people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended birthday greetings to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, wishing him a "long and healthy life."

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In a post on X, the PM called CM Naidu his "good friend" and lauded the growth of Andhra Pradesh under the latter's leadership. "Best wishes to Andhra Pradesh's hardworking Chief Minister and my good friend, Shri Chandrababu Naidu Garu. Under his leadership, Andhra Pradesh is scaling new heights of progress across all sectors. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life in service of the people," the PM wrote.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2046055482851483802?s=20

Naidu's Fourth Term and Election Victory

Chandrababu Naidu took the oath as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister for his fourth term in June 2024. Naidu was sworn in as the 18th CM of Andhra Pradesh in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Naidu became chief minister first in 1995, before the Andhra bifurcation, and he led the state until 2004 for nine consecutive years. The TDP supremo returned as the chief minister of the bifurcated Andhra in 2014 and served until 2019.

Naidu had led the TDP- BJP-Janasena National Democratic Alliance to a landslide victory in the Assembly as well as parliamentary elections. The TDP holds the majority in Andhra Pradesh's 175-member assembly with 135 MLAs, while its allies, the Janasena Party, have 21 and the BJP has eight. (ANI)