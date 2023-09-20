Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'PM Modi extended invitation to President Biden for 2024 Republic Day celebrations,' says US envoy

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 20, 2023, 6:07 PM IST

    In a significant diplomatic gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended an invitation to US President Joe Biden to be the chief guest at India's Republic Day celebrations in 2024. The invitation was presented during a bilateral meeting held on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, as confirmed by US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti.

    The meeting between Prime Minister Modi and President Biden took place on September 8, just ahead of the G20 Summit hosted in New Delhi. During their discussions, the leaders explored a range of issues pertinent to the two nations' strategic and diplomatic interests, solidifying the bond between India and the United States.

     

    India traditionally selects the chief guest for its Republic Day celebrations with careful consideration of its strategic, diplomatic, and economic partnerships and affiliations with the respective country. This tradition showcases the nation's commitment to fostering international relations and celebrating the diversity of global cultures.

    In January 2023, Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi graced the occasion as the chief guest at India's Republic Day celebrations, marking a strengthening of ties between the two nations.

    Notably, India has previously welcomed several prominent international leaders as chief guests on Republic Day. These include former US President Barack Obama (2015), Russian President Vladimir Putin (2007), and former French Presidents Nicolas Sarkozy (2008) and François Hollande (2016). Each of these occasions symbolized the significance of India's diplomatic ties with these nations and the celebration of cultural diversity on the world stage.

    ECI uses comic books to create awareness about elections among children; check details

    As India extends an invitation to President Biden for the 2024 Republic Day celebrations, it underscores the growing importance of the India-US partnership in addressing global challenges and fostering mutual cooperation across various sectors.

    Last Updated Sep 20, 2023, 6:42 PM IST
