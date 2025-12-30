A private bus fell into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Almora district, killing 6-7 people. PM Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami is monitoring the situation as rescue operations are underway.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the Almora bus mishap, in which a bus fell into a deep gorge, leaving six to seven people dead. In a post on X, the Prime Minister's Office said that the loss of lives due to the bus mishap in Uttarakhand's Almora district is extremely saddening. "The loss of lives due to a bus mishap in the Almora district of Uttarakhand is extremely saddening. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest," said PMO.

Details of the Accident and Rescue Efforts

Earlier, a tragic road accident occurred in Uttarakhand's Almora district, in which a private bus veered off the road and plunged into a deep gorge. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local police arrived at the site to rescue survivors from the wreckage and transport them to nearby medical facilities. Local police also participated in the rescue operations to assist trapped passengers.

According to information received by SDRF, the passenger bus travelling from Bhikiyasain to Ramnagar was carrying approximately 17-18 passengers. As per the information, 6-7 people are feared to have died on the spot in the accident, while the other injured passengers have been admitted to the Government Hospital in Bhikiyasain for treatment.

Uttarakhand CM's Reaction

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami described the tragic incident as "painful" and "heart-wrenching," and said that the situation is being continuously monitored. "We have received the extremely distressing news of a bus accident on the Bikhiyasain-Vinayak Motor Road resulting in casualties among the passengers. This incident is profoundly painful and heart-wrenching. We pray to God to grant eternal peace to the souls of the departed and provide strength to the bereaved families. The injured passengers are being promptly admitted to nearby hospitals. The entire matter is under continuous monitoring." (ANI)