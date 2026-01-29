PM Modi lauded the Economic Survey 2025-26 as a picture of India's 'Reform Express', reinforcing confidence in its economic future. FM Sitharaman highlighted India as a 'global bright spot' with 7.4% projected GDP growth for FY 2025-26.

PM Modi on Economic Survey

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the Economic Survey tabled in Parliament presents a comprehensive picture of India's "Reform Express," highlighting steady progress despite a challenging global environment and reinforcing confidence in the country's economic future. Responding on X to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's post on the Economic Survey 2025-26, the Prime Minister said the document reflects strong macroeconomic fundamentals, sustained growth momentum and the expanding role of innovation, entrepreneurship and infrastructure in nation-building.

"The Economic Survey tabled today presents a comprehensive picture of India's Reform Express, reflecting steady progress in a challenging global environment. It highlights strong macroeconomic fundamentals, sustained growth momentum and the expanding role of innovation, entrepreneurship and infrastructure in nation-building. The Survey underscores the importance of inclusive development, with focused attention on farmers, MSMEs, youth employment and social welfare," PM Modi wrote on X. "It also outlines the roadmap for strengthening manufacturing, enhancing productivity and accelerating our march towards becoming a Viksit Bharat. The insights offered will guide informed policymaking and reinforce confidence in India's economic future," the post further read. https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2016865368770498927

A Global Bright Spot: FM Sitharaman

Earlier today, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Economic Survey 2025-26, tabled in Parliament on Thursday, provides an economic overview of the past year and ideas for the road ahead at a time when the world is marked by geopolitical fragmentation and economic turbulence. "The Economic Survey 2025-26 was tabled in the Parliament today, giving an economic overview of the past year and ideas for the road ahead. In a world defined by geopolitical fragmentation and economic turbulence, India stands as a global bright spot - resilient, stable, and surging forward," Sitharaman's X post read.

"The Survey mentions that amidst global uncertainties, the Indian economy has maintained robust momentum, with the First Advance Estimates placing real GDP growth at 7.4% for FY 2025-26. This performance reaffirms India's status as the fastest-growing major economy for the fourth consecutive year," the post further read.

The Finance Minister also said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India's macroeconomic fundamentals are stronger than ever, with the country successfully navigating global headwinds and improving its potential GDP growth to 7 per cent. "Under the leadership of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi, our macroeconomic fundamentals are stronger than ever. We have successfully navigated global headwinds to place India on a high-growth trajectory, improving our potential GDP growth to 7%," the post further read. https://x.com/nsitharaman/status/2016840319699148899

Key Highlights of the Survey

Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman, tabled the Economic Survey 2025-26 in the Parliament on Thursday.

The Economic Survey says 'India's external sector remains strong, with deepening global integration driven by robust exports, resilient services trade, and expanding trade networks. This reflects increased competitiveness, diversification, and adaptability to global demand.'

What is the Economic Survey?

The Economic Survey of India is regarded as the nation's official annual "report card" on the economy. It provides a comprehensive, data-backed review of the economy's performance over the previous year and offers a broad roadmap for future policy direction.

As the government's flagship annual report, it reviews key economic developments over the past 12 months. (ANI)