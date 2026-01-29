Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma defends his 'Miya Muslims' remark, claiming the community uses the term themselves. He cites Supreme Court warnings on illegal migration from Bangladesh and the resulting demographic shift in Assam's lower districts.

CM Defends 'Miya' Remark

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday defended his remarks on "Miya Muslims" amid criticism from the Opposition, stating that the term was not given by him but is used by the community itself. He said that those attacking him should read the Supreme Court of India's observation. Speaking to the reporters, CM Sarma said that those who migrated from Bangladesh refer to themselves as 'Miya'. "Those who have come from Bangladesh call themselves 'Miya'. I did not give them that name; it is they who call themselves that."

The Chief Minister further added, "They only said to call them Miya. They wrote Miya poetry. If we say 'miya, miya', they can also call us 'Assamese, Assamese'; and what is the problem with that?"

Cites Supreme Court on Illegal Migration

In a post on X, CM Sarma said those attacking him for his remarks on "Miyan" should note the Supreme Court of India's observations on Assam and illegal migration. "Those who are attacking me for my remarks on "Miyan"--a word used in Assam in the context of Bangladeshi Muslim illegal migration--should pause and read what the Supreme Court of India itself has said about Assam. This is not my language, not my imagination, and not political exaggeration," he said.

Quoting the apex court, the Chief Minister highlighted its warning on demographic changes in the state. "These are the Court's own words: "The silent and invidious demographic invasion of Assam may result in the loss of the geostrategically vital districts of lower Assam. The influx of illegal migrants is turning these districts into a Muslim-majority region. It will then only be a matter of time before a demand for their merger with Bangladesh may be made. Loss of lower Assam will sever the entire land mass of the North East from the rest of India, and the rich natural resources of that region will be lost to the Nation," Assam CM said.

CM Sarma said that acknowledging such concerns cannot be termed communal or hateful. (ANI)