The Indian Navy’s 1TS visited Singapore, Indonesia, and Thailand in January 2026 to strengthen India–ASEAN maritime ties. The deployment included joint exercises, cultural exchanges, and student tours, reinforcing trust in the Indo-Pacific.

New Delhi: There is an old maritime saying that the sea doesn't divide nations — it connects them. This January, as the Indian Navy’s First Training Squadron (1TS) weaves its way through the ASEAN heartland.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

From the high-tech docks of Singapore to the quiet excitement of a school tour in Indonesia, and finally the loud, rhythmic welcome of a naval band in Thailand.

In a year officially branded as the ASEAN-India Year of Maritime Cooperation, these port calls are proving that security in the Indian Ocean is built as much on a shared yoga mat or a friendly football match as it is on coordinated patrols.

For the cadets of the 110th Integrated Officers’ Training Course (IOTC), the classroom has spilled over into the real world, turning textbook doctrines into face-to-face friendships.

The Strategic Pulse: Singapore

The journey kicked off in Singapore, where the squadron, comprising INS Tir, Shardul, Sujata, and ICGS Sarathi — wrapped up a three-day stint on January 18, 2026. Singapore is the region’s strategic heartbeat, but the interaction here went far beyond stiff formal dinners.

Driven by the Mahasagar vision (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions), the focus was on making the two navies essentially "speak the same language" at sea.

By the time the ships left, the mission had confirmed something vital: the world’s busiest shipping lanes aren't just guarded by steel; they are protected by a partnership rooted in genuine, deep-seated trust.

The Neighborhood Bond: Indonesia

The vibe shifted toward something more personal as the ships arrived in Belawan, Indonesia. Departing on January 23, 2026, this stop was a reminder of what being a "maritime neighbor" actually means. Indonesia is a cornerstone of the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS), but the diplomacy here was found on the decks, not in the boardrooms.

When the ships opened their gates to local school children, the atmosphere was electric. A guided tour of the INS Tir probably did more to inspire the next generation than any official press release ever could.

Between joint yoga sessions and sports meets with the Indonesian Navy, the message was simple: in these shared waters, safety starts with the "bridges of friendship" built at the grassroots level.

The Handshake: Thailand

By January 25, 2026, the squadron had reached Phuket. The Royal Thai Navy (RTN) band provided a welcome that echoed across the Deep Sea Port, marking the start of a visit that is heavy with symbolic weight. Thailand and India share a civilizational history, but they also share a very modern responsibility.

This port call is a critical prelude to February 2026, when India will officially take over the IONS Chair from Thailand. It is a rare moment of institutional "passing of the torch." Through Passage Exercises (PASSEX) and quiet huddles between senior leaders, the 1TS is ensuring that this transition is seamless. It validates Thailand’s role as a regional anchor and underscores India’s commitment to a sea that is free, open, and inclusive for everyone.

The Big Picture

Looking at this month-long surge, it’s clear we are seeing the "human-first" evolution of India’s naval diplomacy. The old, rigid hierarchy of being a "Net Security Provider" is being replaced by something more collaborative: the Preferred Security Partner.

Whether it is responding to a disaster, sharing a training facility or simply hosting a curious group of students, the Navy is weaving a safety net of personal ties that will last far longer than any single deployment. As these ships eventually turn for home, they carry with them a blueprint for the future — one where maritime security is a collective achievement, and the Indo-Pacific remains a safe, shared space for every nation that calls it home.