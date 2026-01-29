The IMD has forecast light to moderate rain and snow in Himachal Pradesh's higher and mid-hill areas for the next two weeks, starting January 30. However, overall precipitation is expected to remain below normal across most parts of the state.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rainfall and snowfall at several places in higher and adjoining mid-hill areas of Himachal Pradesh during the next two weeks, while overall precipitation activity is likely to remain below normal in most parts of the state.

Weather Forecast: January 30 to February 5

According to the extended range weather forecast issued by the IMD Meteorological Centre, Shimla, a fresh spell of weather activity is expected from January 30 to February 5 "During the first week,light to moderate rain and snowfall is likely at many places over the higher hill areas and adjoining mid-hill regions of the state", IMD HP said.

The weather department said rainfall frequency across most parts of Himachal Pradesh is likely to remain below normal during this period

Temperature Outlook and Warnings

The IMD said that during the first week, maximum temperatures are likely to remain between 2 and 10 degrees Celsius in most parts of the higher hill areas, 12 to 20 degrees Celsius in mid hill regions, and 14 to 22 degrees Celsius in lower hill and plain areas

"Maximum temperatures are expected to remain normal over most parts of the state while some areas of Lahaul Spiti may witness temperatures below normal", IMD HP said

Minimum temperatures during the first week are likely to range between 1 to8 degrees Celsius in the lower hill and plain areas, 0 to 8 degrees Celsius in the mid hill areas and minus 8 to 2 degrees Celsius in the higher hill regions

The IMD warned that very low minimum temperatures may prevail in parts of Chamba, Lahaul, Spit,i and Kinnaur districts, where temperatures could remain much below norma

Forecast for February 6 to February 12

For the period from February 6 to February 12, the IMD has predicted light rain or snowfall at many places across the state

Rainfall activity during the second week is likely to remain normal to below normal in the lower hill areas and below normal in mid and higher hill regions

Temperature Expectations

During this period, maximum temperatures are expected to remain between 6 to 12 degree Celsius in the higher hill areas 12 to 22 degrees Celsius in the mid hills, and 18 to 24 degrees Celsius inthe lower hill and plain areas

"Maximum temperatures during the second week are likely to remain normal over most parts of Himachal Pradesh, while some areas of Lahaul Spiti and Kinnaur may experience temperatures above normal", a news bulletin from IMD HP said.

Minimum temperatures during the second week are expected to remain largely normal across the state.

Advisory and Monitoring

The department said it will continue to monitor the weather situation closely and issue updates as required

The IMD has advised residents, tourists, and authorities in the higher reaches of Lahaul Spiti, Kinnaur, Chamba, Kullu, and the upper parts of Mandi to remain cautious due to the possibility of snowfall and cold conditions. (ANI)