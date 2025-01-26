PM Modi dons yellow-red striped Safa & brown jacket for Republic Day: Decoding his parade look over the years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again turned heads at the 76th Republic Day celebrations with his impeccable sartorial choices. This year, he donned a striking red and yellow striped "safa," paired with a sophisticated brown bandhgala jacket accented by a neatly folded pocket square.

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 26, 2025, 12:03 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 26, 2025, 12:07 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again turned heads at the 76th Republic Day celebrations with his impeccable sartorial choices. This year, he donned a striking red and yellow striped "safa," paired with a sophisticated brown bandhgala jacket accented by a neatly folded pocket square. The ensemble was a perfect blend of tradition and elegance, showcasing his consistent effort to highlight India’s cultural heritage through his wardrobe.

Known for his vibrant and distinctive turbans, PM Modi’s Republic Day and Independence Day appearances have always been a testament to his deep-rooted connection with India’s rich textile traditions.

Earlier today, PM Modi extended warm greetings to the nation, marking the momentous occasion. "Happy Republic Day. Today, we celebrate 75 glorious years of being a Republic. We bow to all the great women and men who made our Constitution and ensured that our journey is rooted in democracy, dignity and unity. May this occasion strengthen our efforts towards preserving the ideals of our Constitution and working towards a stronger and prosperous India," he shared on X (formerly Twitter).

Decoding PM's parade look over the years

The Prime Minister’s choice of headgear has always been a talking point. Last year, he opted for a multi-hued "bandhani" print safa. Bandhani, a traditional tie-dye art from Gujarat and Rajasthan, is known for its intricate patterns created by skillfully pinching and binding the fabric.

His previous appearances also stand out for their variety and cultural significance. In 2023, PM Modi sported a vibrant Rajasthani turban with a long, flowing tail during Independence Day. In 2022, he paid homage to Uttarakhand with a traditional cap featuring a Brahma Kamal-inspired brooch, a tribute to the state flower often seen during his Kedarnath visits.

Republic Day 2021 saw him in a regal "Halari Pagdi," a bright red bandhej headgear with yellow dots gifted by the Jamnagar royal family of Gujarat. Over the years, his selections have ranged from Kutch’s vivid red bandhani turbans to mustard-hued Rajasthani safas, each representing a unique facet of India’s textile legacy.

Notable mentions include his debut Independence Day in 2014, where he chose a fiery red Jodhpuri bandhej turban, and his 2019 appearance post-re-election, featuring a multicolored turban that symbolized celebration and continuity.

Also read: India marks 76th Republic Day: 'Nari shakti', military firepower on display with grand parade at Kartavya Path

