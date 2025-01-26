Stage set as India celebrates 76th Republic Day: Grand parade at Kartavya Path; Top POINTS

India celebrates its 76th Republic Day today with a grand parade along Kartavya Path in New Delhi, highlighting its military strength and rich cultural heritage. This year marks 75 years since the Indian Constitution came into effect.

India marks its 76th Republic Day today with a spectacular parade along the Kartavya Path, showcasing its military capabilities and vibrant cultural heritage. This year's celebration holds added significance, commemorating 75 years since the Indian Constitution was enacted. Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto will attend India's 76th Republic Day celebrations as the chief guest, accompanied by a 352-member contingent from Indonesia that will participate in the parade.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin the Republic Day celebrations by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial at India Gate, paying respects to India's brave martyrs.

10 points for the Republic Day parade:

1. The Republic Day parade will commence at 10:30 am, with President Droupadi Murmu taking the salute. Approximately 10,000 specially invited guests will attend the event.

2. Thirty-one intricately designed tableaux will make their way down the Kartavya Path, showcasing the country's rich heritage and progress. The tableaux, comprising 16 from states and UTs and 15 from central ministries and organisations, are unified by the theme 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas'.

3. The Republic Day parade will showcase India's cutting-edge defense platforms, highlighting the country's military prowess. The BrahMos missile, Pinaka rocket system, and Akash air defense system will be displayed, demonstrating the nation's advanced defense capabilities. Additionally, the Army's Battle Surveillance System 'Sanjay' and the DRDO's 'Pralay' tactical missile will make their debut, marking a significant milestone in India's defense technology. Other military assets on display will include T-90 'Bhishma' tanks, Sarath infantry carrying vehicles, the Nag Missile System, and the vehicle-mounted infantry mortar system (Airawat).

4. This year's Republic Day parade will feature a first-of-its-kind joint tableau by the tri-services, symbolizing the unity and cohesion among India's armed forces. The DRDO's tableau, themed 'Raksha Kavach', will demonstrate the country's capabilities in providing multi-layered protection against various threats.

5. The 61 Cavalry, the world’s only active horsed cavalry regiment, will lead the first Army contingent in the mounted column. Additionally, veteran female officers from all three branches of the armed forces will represent 'Nari Shakti' during the event.

6. The flypast will showcase 40 Indian Air Force aircraft, including the C-130J Super Hercules, C-17 Globemaster, and Su-30 fighter jets. In addition, three Dornier aircraft from the Indian Coast Guard will enhance the display.

7. A motorcycle display by the daredevils of the Corps of Signals, a popular attraction, will also be a key highlight of the 90-minute parade.

8. Cultural performances featuring 5,000 artists will span the entire Kartavya Path, with 300 performers playing 'Sare Jahan Se Achha' on musical instruments, representing various regions of the country. The ensemble of instruments includes shehnai, sundari, nadaswaram, been, mashak been, ransingha - Rajasthan, flute, karadi majalu, mohuri, sankha, tutari, dhol, gong, nishan, chang, tasha, sambal, chenda, idakka, lezim, thavil, gudum baza, talam and monbah.

9. A marching contingent of 152 members from the Indonesian National Armed Forces, along with a 190-member band from Indonesia's Military Academy, will join the parade. Leading the mounted column will be the 61 Cavalry, commanded by Lt Ahaan Kumar. Established in 1953, the 61 Cavalry holds the distinction of being the only active horsed cavalry regiment globally.

10. Veteran women officers from all three services—Lieutenant Colonel Ravinderjeet Randhawa, Lieutenant Commander Mani Agarwal, and Flight Lieutenant Ruchi Saha—will represent nari shakti (women power), highlighting the significant role of women in shaping the armed forces. Additionally, an all-women marching contingent of 148 members from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), led by Assistant Commandant Aishwarya Joy M., will also march down Kartavya Path.

Delhi is on high alert with more than 70 companies of paramilitary forces and over 70,000 police personnel deployed to ensure security. Traffic restrictions have been implemented to facilitate the smooth conduct of events. The city is under a comprehensive six-layered security cover, featuring over 2,500 CCTV cameras equipped with facial recognition technology, anti-drone systems, rooftop snipers, and restricted access to over 200 buildings along the parade route.

