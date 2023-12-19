PM Modi dials Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, discusses shared concerns on safety of maritime traffic

It is reportedly said that at least 19,600 people, most of them women and children, have lost their lives in Israeli attacks on the strip of land since October 7, when Hamas launched an attack on Israel, killing nearly 1,200 civilians.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (December 20) held talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and sharing mutual concerns about maritime traffic safety. Emphasizing India's consistent stance for restoring peace and stability in the region, the dialogue emphasized continued humanitarian aid for the affected.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "Had a productive exchange of views with PM @netanyahu on the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, including shared concerns on the safety of maritime traffic. Highlighted India's consistent stand in favour of early restoration of peace & stability in the region with continued humanitarian assistance for the affected."

The Indian Prime Minister's conversation with Netanyahu comes less than a week after India voted in favour of a United Nations resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ruchira Khamboj, during the explanation of vote (EoV), said India "welcomes" the fact that the international community had been able to find a "common ground" to address the situation in West Asia.

"Our challenge in this extraordinarily difficult time is to strike the right balance," Khamboj had said.

However, Khamboj stopped short of clarifying the reason for India's decision to go against the US and Israel-backed resolution.