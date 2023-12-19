Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge as INDIA's PM face? Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal propose

    Post a meeting, Congress leaders highlighted ongoing discussions concerning seat allocations in various states. They also indicated plans to address conflicts between parties in regions like Punjab at a later stage.

    First Published Dec 19, 2023, 6:59 PM IST

    In a recent development, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has reportedly suggested Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge as the potential Prime Ministerial candidate for the Opposition's INDIA bloc. This proposal has gained traction and support from other prominent political figures, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, as confirmed by Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) chief Vaiko.

    Kharge, in response to queries about the proposition, took a pragmatic stance, emphasizing the need to secure victories before deliberating on the Prime Ministerial candidate. "Let's win first, the PM face will be discussed later," Kharge was quoted as saying.

    The Opposition coalition, gearing up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, is slated to inaugurate its joint campaign on January 30, marking a unified front against the ruling BJP. This initiative follows the fourth meeting of the INDIA bloc, where leaders deliberated on key agendas such as seat-sharing arrangements, campaign strategies, and countering the BJP's dominance in the upcoming polls.

    Initially slated for December 6, the INDIA bloc meeting faced a postponement due to the absence of key figures such as Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin, and Arvind Kejriwal, citing prior commitments.

    The ongoing meeting occurs amid the suspension of 141 MPs from diverse Opposition parties, marking the highest number of suspensions in a single session. This punitive action stemmed from protests and slogans raised by the Opposition regarding the Lok Sabha's December 13 security breach.

    Last Updated Dec 19, 2023, 6:59 PM IST
