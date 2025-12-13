Prayagraj is preparing for Magh Mela 2026 (Jan 3-Feb 15) by expanding the mela area to 800 hectares. An additional sector and pontoon bridge are being added to accommodate an anticipated crowd of 15 crore people, with land allotment underway.

Prayagraj Divisional Commissioner Soumya Agarwal on Saturday shared details on the preparations for Magh Mela 2026, saying that the settlements have been made on 800 hectares of land. The Magh Mela 2026 will be held in Prayagraj city from January 3 to February 15, concluding on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Expanded Area and Enhanced Arrangements

"This time, the area of the Magh Mela has been expanded. Last year, settlements were made on 750 hectares of land; this time, settlements will be on 800 hectares of land..." she stated.

She further detailed that a sector has been added to the existing sectors, along with the installation of a pontoon bridge. The arrangement has been made to handle traffic. All the preparations have been made on the lines of the Kumbh Mela. "Our sectors have also been increased, with one additional sector. An additional pontoon bridge is also being installed. Preparations for traffic have been made, and all contingency plans have been prepared on the lines of Kumbh..." she said.

She emphasised that the city is expecting a massive crowd, with expectations of a large number of sadhus to arrive and bless the Magh Mela 2026. The city is expecting at least 15 crore people. "On the day of Mauni Amavasya, we are expecting a larger crowd, and we are fully prepared for it. This time, there are expectations of a greater arrival of sadhus and saints... Overall, a crowd of 15 crores is anticipated. The Magh Mela will begin on January 3... and conclude on February 15 with Mahashivratri," she said.

Land Allotment Underway

Meanwhile, land allotment for the upcoming Magh Mela 2026 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, has been officially approved, with Mela Adhikari Rishiraj confirming that the necessary permit has been issued.

Speaking about the ongoing preparation for the Magh Mela to ANI, Rishiraj said, "We have issued the land allotment permit. With the blessings of all the respected saints and Mahatmas, on the 2nd of December, after Ganga Pujan, we announced several dates, starting from Dandiwara and ending at Acharyawara Chowk."

"Based on the schedule, we plan to wrap up the land allotment, which starts on December 2, by December 15", he added.

CM Confirms Large-Scale Preparations

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in a press conference, announced that approximately 12 to 15 crore people are expected to take a bath at the Sangam in Prayagraj during the upcoming Magh Mela over the next 1.5 months. The CM also said that keeping the huge turnout of devotees in mind, preparations for the festival have been made accordingly. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)