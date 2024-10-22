PM Modi departs for Russia to attend 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has departed for Russia for a two-day visit to attend the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, taking place from October 22 to 24. He is anticipated to hold discussions with leaders from other BRICS countries.
 

Aishwarya Nair
First Published Oct 22, 2024, 9:05 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 22, 2024, 9:05 AM IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for Russia on Tuesday for a two-day trip to attend the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, scheduled from October 22 to 24, hosted by Russia. During his visit, PM Modi is expected to engage in discussions with leaders from other BRICS nations and invited guests.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "The Summit, themed 'Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security,' will provide an important platform for leaders to discuss key global issues." 

It further said, "The Summit will offer a valuable opportunity to assess the progress of initiatives launched by BRICS and to identify potential areas for future collaboration."

Before leaving for Russia, PM Modi in a statement said, "I am departing today on a two day visit to Kazan at the invitation of H.E. Mr. Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, to attend the 16th BRICS Summit."

"India values the close cooperation within BRICS which has emerged as an important platform for dialogue and discussion on issues concerning the global developmental agenda, reformed multilateralism, climate change, economic cooperation, building resilient supply chains, promoting cultural and people to people connect, among others. The expansion of BRICS with the addition of new members last year has added to its inclusivity and agenda for the global good," he said.

"Building upon the Annual Summit held in July 2024 in Moscow, my visit to Kazan will further reinforce the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia. I look forward to meeting other leaders from BRICS as well," he added.

The summit occurs amid ongoing global turmoil, such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the crisis in the Middle East.

This marks PM Modi's second visit to Russia in 2024, following his July trip to Moscow for the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit. During that visit, he met President Putin and was awarded Russia's highest civilian honor, the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle, at the Kremlin.

