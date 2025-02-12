Ayodhya Ram Mandir chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das dies due to stroke, days after hospitalisation

Acharya Mahant Satyendra Das , the chief priest of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, died on Wednesday morning. Mahant Satyendra Das (85) was admitted to the Neurology ICU of Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) on Sunday after suffering a stroke.

Acharya Mahant Satyendra Das, the chief priest of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, passed away on Wednesday morning. Mahant Satyendra Das, 85, was admitted to the Neurology ICU of Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) on Sunday after suffering a stroke. Initially, he received treatment at a private hospital in Ayodhya but was later referred to SGPGI for advanced medical care.

On the demise of the Chief Priest of Ayodhya Ram temple, Acharya Satyendra Das, Priest of Hanumangarhi temple, Ramesh Das Ji said, "All saints and devotees of Lord Ram are saddened today."

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath visited SGPGI in Lucknow on Tuesday evening to enquire about the health of Mahant Satyendra Das.

Satyendra Das was also battling serious conditions like diabetes and high blood pressure.

Das has been the chief priest of the Ram temple since before the Babri Masjid’s demolition on December 6, 1992, having taken over the role just nine months earlier.

A member of the Nirvani Akhara, he embraced the spiritual path at the age of 20 and remains one of the most accessible seers in Ayodhya, frequently sought after by the media for insights on the temple and religious developments in the region.

Also read: Unnatural sex by man with adult wife without her consent not an offence: Chhattisgarh High Court

Latest Videos