Veteran actress B Saroja Devi, known for her work in over 200 films across various Indian languages, passed away at 87. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute, remembering her significant contribution to Indian cinema.

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the demise of veteran actor B Saroja Devi, at the age of 87, leaving behind a legacy that spans over six decades in Indian cinema.



Known for her versatility and range, she acted in over 200 films across Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Sinhalese languages, earning her a special place in the hearts of audiences nationwide.



In his 'X' post, PM Modi stated that she will be remembered as an "exemplary icon" of Indian cinema and culture.



PM Modi mentioned that Saroja Devi's works spanned different languages and covered different themes, which also highlighted her versatile nature.



"Saddened by the passing of the noted film personality, B Saroja Devi Ji. She will be remembered as an exemplary icon of Indian cinema and culture. Her diverse performances left an indelible mark across generations. Her works, spanning different languages and covering diverse themes highlighted her versatile nature. My condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti", PM Modi wrote on 'X'.



Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah paid tribute to the late actress in his post, "The news of the passing of senior Kannada actress B Sarojadevi has caused deep sorrow. She had acted in approximately 200 films across Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi cinema, earning fame as the goddess of acting. The moment one mentions Sarojadevi, her captivating performances in films like Kittur Chennamma, Babruvahana, and Annathangi come to mind," he wrote on X.



Siddaramaiah added, "Her departure, having entertained audiences for decades through refined films, is a significant loss to Indian cinema. I pray that Sarojadevi's soul finds peace. My condolences to her grieving family and fans," he wrote on X.

Storied career

Born on January 7, 1938, in Bengaluru, Saroja Devi began her acting career at 17 with the Kannada film "Mahakavi Kalidasa" in 1955. She quickly rose to fame with her performances in various languages, starring alongside legendary actors like MG Ramachandran, Sivaji Ganesan, and NT Rama Rao.



She made her Telugu film debut with Pandurang Mahathyam (1957) and acted in several successful films until the late 1970s. The Tamil film Nadodi Mannan (1958) established her as one of the top actresses in Tamil cinema.



After her marriage in 1967, she remained the second most sought-after actress in Tamil films until 1974, while she continued to be a top actress in Telugu and Kannada cinema from 1958 to 1980. She also acted in Hindi films, starting with Paigham (1959) until the mid-1960s.



She acted in 161 consecutive films as the female lead between 1955 and 1984.

Legacy

Saroja Devi was awarded the Padma Shri in 1969 and the Padma Bhushan by the Government of India in 1992. She also received an honorary doctorate from Bangalore University and the Kalaimamani Award of Tamil Nadu. She received the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2008. (ANI)

