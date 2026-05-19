Former Uttarakhand CM Major General (Retd) Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri passed away at 91. PM Modi and CM Dhami expressed condolences, praising his service to the nation. The state has declared three days of state mourning in his honour.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed condolences on the death of senior BJP leader and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Major General (Retd) Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri. He passed away at the age of 91 in Dehradun. PM Modi said Khanduri made invaluable contributions to the nation in both the armed forces and public life and remained forever dedicated to the development of Uttarakhand.

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PM Modi's Tribute to Khanduri

"I am deeply saddened by the passing of former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Major General Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri (Retd.) Ji. From the armed forces to the political arena, he made invaluable contributions, for which he will always be remembered. He remained forever dedicated to the development of Uttarakhand, which was clearly evident during his tenure as Chief Minister," PM Modi wrote in a post on X.

उत्तराखंड के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री मेजर जनरल भुवन चंद्र खण्डूडी (सेवानिवृत्त) जी के निधन से अत्यंत दुख हुआ है। सशस्त्र बलों से लेकर राजनीतिक जगत में उन्होंने बहुमूल्य योगदान दिया, जिसके लिए उन्हें सदैव याद किया जाएगा। उत्तराखंड के विकास के लिए वे हमेशा समर्पित रहे, जो मुख्यमंत्री के… pic.twitter.com/JNhgOsj0eY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 19, 2026

"His (Khanduri) term as a Union Minister is also inspiring to everyone. He made tireless efforts continuously for the betterment of connectivity across the country. In this hour of grief, my condolences are with his family and supporters. Om Shanti!" the post read.

State Mourning Declared in Uttarakhand

The Uttarakhand government has declared three days of state mourning from May 19 to 21, following the sudden demise of the state's former Chief Minister Khanduri.

The last rites of the former Chief Minister will be performed tomorrow, May 20, with full state honours.All state government offices will remain closed tomorrow in observance.

On the instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the state government has issued orders declaring that the National Flag will fly at half-mast at all government offices across the state during the three-day state mourning period with no official entertainment programmes will be organised during the period.

CM Dhami Expresses Grief

Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Dhami also expressed grief over the demise of Khanduri.

"We have received the heartbreaking news of the passing of former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, the esteemed Major General Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri (Retd.) Ji. While serving in the Indian Army, Shri Khanduri Ji exemplified unparalleled dedication to national service, discipline, and commitment. From his military life to his public life, his persona remained devoted to the nation's interests and public service," CM Dhami wrote in a post on X.

उत्तराखंड के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री आदरणीय मेजर जनरल भुवन चंद्र खंडूरी (सेवानिवृत्त) जी के निधन का दुःखद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ। श्री खंडूरी जी ने भारतीय सेना में रहते हुए राष्ट्र सेवा, अनुशासन और समर्पण का अद्वितीय उदाहरण प्रस्तुत किया। सैन्य जीवन से लेकर सार्वजनिक जीवन तक उनका… pic.twitter.com/AMd7Famr09 — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) May 19, 2026

"In his political career, he established a strong identity for Uttarakhand's development, good governance, transparency, and honest work ethic. As a people's leader, he took numerous important decisions for the state's progress and, through his simplicity, forthrightness, and efficiency, carved a special place in the hearts of the people. His demise is an irreparable loss not only for Uttarakhand but for national politics as well. We pray to God to grant the departed soul a place at His divine feet and provide strength to the bereaved family to bear this sorrow," the post read.

(ANI)