Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge attacked PM Modi for his silence after Donald Trump reposted a video calling India a 'hellhole.' Kharge alleged the PM appears 'completely compromised' and questioned the BJP and RSS's nationalism.

Kharge Slams PM Modi's 'Pin-Drop Silence'

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Saturday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Donald Trump's repost of hellhole remarks, alleging that PM Modi appears "completely compromised". In a post on X, the Karnataka Minister said, "Modiji's best friend calls India a "hellhole" and there is pin-drop silence from the Prime Minister, Cabinet Ministers, MEA, BJP and the self-certified desh bhakts of the RSS. Their nationalism roars only against the Opposition and ordinary citizens who dare to question them. When it comes to defending India's dignity before the world, their silence exposes everything. The Prime Minister looks completely compromised."

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The 'Hellhole' Remark Context

Priyank Kharge's remarks came after US President Donald Trump shared a transcript of a talk show hosted by conservative commentator Michael Savage. The transcript referred to India, China, and other nations as "hellholes," describing them as places from where individuals travel to Washington in their ninth month of pregnancy to ensure their children "instantly became US citizens.

In the footage, Savage argued that such practices create a loophole where "a baby here becomes an instant citizen, and then they bring the entire family in from China or India or some other hellhole on the planet." Lamenting the state of national identity, Savage claimed that "English is not spoken here anymore" and alleged a lack of loyalty among modern immigrants.

MEA Responds to Controversy

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday reacted to reports of US President Donald Trump resharing a video that referred to India and China in derogatory terms, saying it had "seen some reports" but declined further comment. (ANI)