Karnataka Minister D. Sudhakar remains unconscious but stable in a Bengaluru hospital, says CM Siddaramaiah. The minister's recovery and any decision on a lung transplant are contingent on him regaining consciousness. He is in the ICU.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that State Minister D. Sudhakar has not yet regained consciousness, though his condition remains stable. The Chief Minister added that Sudhakar's recovery and medical course will depend on his regaining consciousness, as he assured that the minister is under expert care.

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Siddaramaiah said, "The minister has not regained consciousness yet. The doctors will take a decision tomorrow. If a lung transplant is to be done, the brain must be conscious. They will take a decision tomorrow after he regains consciousness. I have met Sudhakar's family. He is now stable. The doctors will do a CT scan tomorrow. After that, the condition will be known."

CM visits minister in hospital

The Karnataka CM also posted on X about his visit to the KIMS Hospital in Bengaluru. He said that Ministers Zameer Ahmed Khan, Bairati Suresh, Assembly's Chief Whip Ashok Pattana and MLA Basavanthappa accompanied him during the visit.

"I visited Krishna Institute of Health Sciences (KIMS) in Electronic City, Bengaluru, to inquire about the health of Minister D. Sudhakar, got information from the doctor about the treatment being given to Sudhakar, and spoke to his family. I hope that Sudhakar will recover as soon as possible and join us in public works," CM Siddaramaiah said.

Lung infection post-surgery

Sudhakar has been suffering from serious health problems for the past few days due to a lung infection developed after undergoing knee surgery, and is now undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital. (ANI)